Brookwood, AL

ualrpublicradio.org

Sanders announces first cabinet secretary pick

Republican Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named her choice to lead the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Sanders on Monday announced her intention to nominate Capt. Mike Hagar as her Secretary of Public Safety. Hagar will also be promoted to colonel and serve as director of the Arkansas State Police, where he’s worked for nearly 30 years and currently serves as Troop A Commander.
ARKANSAS STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
HALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Penn State offers Alabama cornerback in NCAA transfer portal

Penn State extended an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, a veteran cornerback who began his college career in the junior college ranks. Jackson reported his offer from Penn State, along with other opportunities from Kentucky, Maryland, USC, Oregon and Rutgers, Monday morning after the NCAA transfer portal opened. Jackson...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ualrpublicradio.org

Documentary delves into the faith of Johnny Cash

A new documentary about singer Johnny Cash is screening in theaters nationwide on Monday through Wednesday. While telling the full life story of the Arkansas-native, the film also highlights the role of his faith. Cash often spoke about growing up singing gospel songs as his family labored picking cotton. An...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
SULLIGENT, AL
Outsider.com

Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Shorts documents Alabama trying to sneak on to the Playoff plane

SEC Shorts is out with its latest episode, and this time, it finds Alabama trying to sneak on to the College Football Playoff plane. “It was a week of waiting and watching for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite having 2 losses on their resume, many felt the Tide deserved to squeak into that final 4th Playoff spot. Alabama shows up to the boarding of the Playoff plane but can’t seem to get past the gate.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class

Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama

More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
ALABAMA STATE

