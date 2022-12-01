Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sanders announces first cabinet secretary pick
Republican Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named her choice to lead the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Sanders on Monday announced her intention to nominate Capt. Mike Hagar as her Secretary of Public Safety. Hagar will also be promoted to colonel and serve as director of the Arkansas State Police, where he’s worked for nearly 30 years and currently serves as Troop A Commander.
ABC 33/40 News
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Three-star class of 2023 defensive player Tyler Scott has announced his commitment date. The senior will make his collegiate decision on Dec. 21. He will choose between Michigan, Auburn, Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Texas, and Alabama. The Ga., native ranks at No. 571 nationally, No. 60 in cornerbacks, and No. 51...
Penn State offers Alabama cornerback in NCAA transfer portal
Penn State extended an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, a veteran cornerback who began his college career in the junior college ranks. Jackson reported his offer from Penn State, along with other opportunities from Kentucky, Maryland, USC, Oregon and Rutgers, Monday morning after the NCAA transfer portal opened. Jackson...
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
Spike strips damage vehicles at Warrior Met Coal Christmas party, police say
Several vehicles were damaged Saturday night at Tuscaloosa’s North River Yacht Club in an incident that police say may be related to the ongoing Warrior Met Coal strike. Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said officers were called to North River Yacht Club, 3100 Yacht Club Way, at around 7:40 p.m.
ualrpublicradio.org
Documentary delves into the faith of Johnny Cash
A new documentary about singer Johnny Cash is screening in theaters nationwide on Monday through Wednesday. While telling the full life story of the Arkansas-native, the film also highlights the role of his faith. Cash often spoke about growing up singing gospel songs as his family labored picking cotton. An...
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts documents Alabama trying to sneak on to the Playoff plane
SEC Shorts is out with its latest episode, and this time, it finds Alabama trying to sneak on to the College Football Playoff plane. “It was a week of waiting and watching for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite having 2 losses on their resume, many felt the Tide deserved to squeak into that final 4th Playoff spot. Alabama shows up to the boarding of the Playoff plane but can’t seem to get past the gate.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
ABC 33/40 News
Forever Wild Land Trust allocates more than $300,000 to counties for property upkeep
Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT) has allocated $357,000 to go towards counties home to Forever Wild Properties. Since 1992 the organization has secured more that 284,000 acres of recreational areas and nature preserves across the state. But counties aren't able to collect taxes off that land and are receiving no...
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
