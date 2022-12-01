ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Lafayette council wants to know if Mayor-President Josh Guillory misusing police security detail

The Lafayette City Council wants to know how much the city is spending on security for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and why. Unlike his predecessors in that position, Guillory has a full-time security detail of two-three city police officers assigned to him. They've been seen sitting outside Guillory's home and allegedly driving him to events that aren't related to city-parish government business.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One more step: Savoie asks UL board's lease approval for football stadium plans

University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Top students honored by Ascension School Board

Ascension Public Schools has announced its 2022-23 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and 12th grades. The students are set to be honored Tuesday, Dec. 6, before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve and support outstanding students throughout this...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Interim Plaquemine police chief to be hired at special meeting

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will convene in a special meeting Dec. 13 to appoint an interim police chief to fill the unexpired term of Kenny Payne. Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. called the special meeting after Payne retired from office. Reeves would not reveal the name...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter Elementary students race to put together feast

Third graders at Slaughter Elementary School participated in a Thanksgiving Feast Relay during physical education class Nov. 17. Students worked together, cheering on their teammates to collect the items needed for the feast. The team that collected all five of their feast items won the relay race.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to...
ZACHARY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales

Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

NAACP says Ponchatoula Police fired officer in retaliation for reporting misconduct

The Tangipahoa NAACP has accused the Ponchatoula Police Department of defaming and wrongfully terminating an officer the police department says interfered with the arrest of his stepson. The civil rights organization claims the firing of Capt. Melvin McGary was in retaliation for reporting workplace discrimination. Police Chief Bry Layrisson said...
theadvocate.com

Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 7-10, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 7-:10 Harold Dupree and Diane Dupree v. Ascension Premier Dental LLC, Calvin Bessonet DDS and Fortress Insurance Co., damages. Discover Bank v. Derick E. Harman Jr., executory judgment. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Corley Alexis Sisson, abandonment. Cavalry SPV I LLC...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

