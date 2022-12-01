Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Lafayette council wants to know if Mayor-President Josh Guillory misusing police security detail
The Lafayette City Council wants to know how much the city is spending on security for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and why. Unlike his predecessors in that position, Guillory has a full-time security detail of two-three city police officers assigned to him. They've been seen sitting outside Guillory's home and allegedly driving him to events that aren't related to city-parish government business.
theadvocate.com
One more step: Savoie asks UL board's lease approval for football stadium plans
University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
Franklin Chief of Police resigns due to health reasons
The City of Franklin Police Chief has announced his resignations due to health reasons.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
brproud.com
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
theadvocate.com
Top students honored by Ascension School Board
Ascension Public Schools has announced its 2022-23 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and 12th grades. The students are set to be honored Tuesday, Dec. 6, before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve and support outstanding students throughout this...
postsouth.com
Interim Plaquemine police chief to be hired at special meeting
The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will convene in a special meeting Dec. 13 to appoint an interim police chief to fill the unexpired term of Kenny Payne. Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. called the special meeting after Payne retired from office. Reeves would not reveal the name...
theadvocate.com
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well. The special hiring bonus...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 7, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
wbrz.com
Plaquemine looking to fill police chief position after former resigned, pleaded guilty to malfeasance
PLAQUEMINE, La. – Mayor Ed Reeves is set to name an interim police chief next week. Reeves has called a special meeting of the city’s board of selectmen for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to make his announcement. The move comes after former police Chief Kenny Payne resigned after...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter Elementary students race to put together feast
Third graders at Slaughter Elementary School participated in a Thanksgiving Feast Relay during physical education class Nov. 17. Students worked together, cheering on their teammates to collect the items needed for the feast. The team that collected all five of their feast items won the relay race.
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge trash service has fewer complaints — but fees could go up, pickups could decrease
A few years ago, Baton Rouge's garbage pickup came under fierce criticism, particularly after several major hurricanes. But the number of complaints has plummeted in recent years, 311 call records show, and parish leaders plan to renew Republic Services for a 10-year contract. “I think they’re doing a very good...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
theadvocate.com
NAACP says Ponchatoula Police fired officer in retaliation for reporting misconduct
The Tangipahoa NAACP has accused the Ponchatoula Police Department of defaming and wrongfully terminating an officer the police department says interfered with the arrest of his stepson. The civil rights organization claims the firing of Capt. Melvin McGary was in retaliation for reporting workplace discrimination. Police Chief Bry Layrisson said...
theadvocate.com
Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
wbrz.com
OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume
BATON ROUGE - After the Office of Motor Vehicles reinstated a voicemail system to help staff keep up with high call volumes, the office told WBRZ employees are overwhelmed. The office is reportedly receiving some 1,400 unique voicemails a day, not including duplicates. Some voicemails are said to be blank, incomplete, or unclear.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 7-10, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 7-:10 Harold Dupree and Diane Dupree v. Ascension Premier Dental LLC, Calvin Bessonet DDS and Fortress Insurance Co., damages. Discover Bank v. Derick E. Harman Jr., executory judgment. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Corley Alexis Sisson, abandonment. Cavalry SPV I LLC...
