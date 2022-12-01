BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin is sounding the alarm about an uptick in the number of overdoses in Birmingham. In a post to Twitter, he said that ‘fentanyl contaminated cocaine’ in the community is to blame. Chief Deputy Coronor Bill Yates said fentanyl being mixed with other substances is not new. Health officials want you […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO