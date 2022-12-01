ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookwood, AL

AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal

Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woodfin sounds alarm on ‘fentanyl contaminated cocaine’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin is sounding the alarm about an uptick in the number of overdoses in Birmingham. In a post to Twitter, he said that ‘fentanyl contaminated cocaine’ in the community is to blame. Chief Deputy Coronor Bill Yates said fentanyl being mixed with other substances is not new. Health officials want you […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Inmate found dead at Donaldson prison in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at a state prison in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Tycia Marshall, 41, was found unresponsive inside an open-style dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility at about 9:00 a.m. Nov. 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Arrest warrants issued for southeast Alabama residents after allegedly stealing cattle gate theft in Florida

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford, were named the prime suspects. […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

