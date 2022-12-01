Read full article on original website
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease
Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
Scientists uncover biological explanation for why upper respiratory infections are more common in colder temperatures
Researchers at Mass Eye and Ear and Northeastern University have discovered a previously unidentified immune response inside the nose that fights off viruses responsible for upper respiratory infections. Further testing has revealed this protective response becomes inhibited in colder temperatures, making an infection more likely to occur. The new study,...
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5—not as a booster but part of their initial shots. Children ages 6 months through 4 years already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine—each a tenth of the amount adults receive—as their primary series. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, a dose of Pfizer's bivalent omicron-targeting vaccine would be substituted for their third shot.
An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance
An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum people in the United States have risen sharply in recent years -- especially in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic's onset, a new study says.
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable
Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
Private hospitals blamed in Mexico for meningitis outbreak
Prosecutors in northern Mexico blamed private hospitals Monday for contaminated anesthetics that caused a meningitis outbreak that has killed 22 people and sickened at least 71. Prosecutors in northern Durango state said they have issued seven arrest warrants against the owners or directors of four private hospitals where the outbreak...
Study shows that ketamine switches neuronal activity in the neocortex
Human beings can sometimes experience dissociative states, moments in which they feel disconnected from their body and the world around them. While these states have been linked to many psychiatric conditions, they can also be elicited by the intake of some legal and illegal drugs. One of the most renowned...
Young cancer survivors face elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease, but factors that may impact this risk
Adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors are at risk of experiencing treatment-related effects later in life, including damage to the heart. New research has identified various sociodemographic and modifiable risk factors associated with these patients' risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). The findings are published by Wiley online in Cancer.
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
Off-patent liver disease drug could prevent COVID-19 infection and protect against future variants
Cambridge scientists have identified an off-patent drug that can be repurposed to prevent COVID-19—and may be capable of protecting against future variants of the virus—in research involving a unique mix of "mini-organs," donor organs, animal studies and patients. The research, published today in Nature, showed that an existing...
Large-scale review of COVID-19 clinical trials highlights multiple disparities
Women were underrepresented in COVID-19 treatment clinical trials, and some racial and ethnic groups were underrepresented in COVID-19 prevention trials, according to a new meta-analysis conducted by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in collaboration with researchers from Beijing and London. The study, published Dec. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine, identified system-wide...
Transcriptomic technique may help identify infections after knee and hip replacement
Periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) is a devastating complication of knee and hip replacement surgery that can, in some cases, be difficult to distinguish from other causes of arthroplasty failure. An "omics"-based tool that measures predicted abundance of immune cells may aid in making the diagnosis of failed arthroplasty due to PJI, suggests a study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.
Dapagliflozin reduces risk for hospitalization in patients with CKD with or without diabetes
Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk for hospitalization for any cause in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that dapagliflozin should be considered in such patients. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Patients with CKD...
Novel peptide can selectively detect and neutralize an early molecular trigger of Alzheimer's disease
A study published today (December 5) in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) demonstrates a customized, synthetic peptide's ability to selectively detect Alzheimer's disease. The novel approach detailed in "SOBA: Development and testing of a soluble oligomer binding assay for detection of amyloidogenic toxic oligomers" allows detection...
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
Immunotherapy eliminates disease-causing cells in mice with MS-like disease
The cancer therapy known as CAR-T has revolutionized treatment of some blood cancers since it was introduced in 2017. The therapy uses genetically altered immune cells to home in on cancer cells and destroy them. Now, studying mice with an autoimmune disease similar to multiple sclerosis (MS), researchers at Washington...
