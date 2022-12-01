Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements, study finds
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing 'Active Landscape' routes in urban areas could help tackle an "inactivity pandemic" and improve health outcomes. Millions of people in the...
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Fitbit, Apple Watch screening for faulty heart rhythms needs more study
Company claims are leaping ahead of medical science in promoting the use of smartwatches to screen for heart rhythm disorders. That's the conclusion of a UC San Francisco cardiologist who specializes in arrhythmias and was among the first to explore the potential of smartwatches to alert wearers about possible atrial fibrillation (AF), a serious condition that can sometimes lead to deadly strokes.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance
An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable
Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
MedicalXpress
Twin study links exercise to beneficial epigenetic changes
Consistent exercise can change not just waistlines but the very molecules in the human body that influence how genes behave, a new study of twins indicates. The Washington State University study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that the more physically active siblings in identical twin pairs had lower signs of metabolic disease, measured by waist size and body mass index. This also correlated with differences in their epigenomes, the molecular processes that are around DNA and independent of DNA sequence, but influence gene expression. The more active twins had epigenetic marks linked to lowered metabolic syndrome, a condition that can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Women and men mistakenly given different advice to prevent heart disease
Women are told to improve their lifestyle to prevent heart disease while men are advised to take statins. That's the finding of a study presented December 3 at ESC Asia, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).
MedicalXpress
Study shows that ketamine switches neuronal activity in the neocortex
Human beings can sometimes experience dissociative states, moments in which they feel disconnected from their body and the world around them. While these states have been linked to many psychiatric conditions, they can also be elicited by the intake of some legal and illegal drugs. One of the most renowned...
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal why fat increases after dieting and how protein might help
A study published in Nature Metabolism and led by Prof. Zhai Qiwei from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that an increase of Lactobacillus and its metabolites after dieting enhanced intestinal lipid absorption and led to quick fat accumulation and obesity in mice.
MedicalXpress
Adjusting one's inner monolog can reduce a young person's negative body image
In a new study conducted in Italy, Prof. Guy Doron of Reichman University's Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology and his colleagues from the University of Padova (Università degli Studi di Padova) in Italy showed that fine-tuning one's inner monolog on body image can reduce the distress caused by negative body perceptions in young women (between the ages of 20-30). The adjustment of this inner monolog is done using an app that was developed in Israel by Prof. Doron and the company "GGtude".
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover biological explanation for why upper respiratory infections are more common in colder temperatures
Researchers at Mass Eye and Ear and Northeastern University have discovered a previously unidentified immune response inside the nose that fights off viruses responsible for upper respiratory infections. Further testing has revealed this protective response becomes inhibited in colder temperatures, making an infection more likely to occur. The new study,...
MedicalXpress
Can a playlist be your therapist? Balancing emotions through music
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
MedicalXpress
Young cancer survivors face elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease, but factors that may impact this risk
Adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors are at risk of experiencing treatment-related effects later in life, including damage to the heart. New research has identified various sociodemographic and modifiable risk factors associated with these patients' risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). The findings are published by Wiley online in Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Childhood health equity: The urgent need to do things differently—now
Despite years of research, discussions and advocacy in relation to nurturing children's development through healthy eating and active living, there's been very little in the way of progress—sugary drinks are still advertised prolifically, there's hidden salt and sugar in foods, and most kids spend more time in front of screens rather than outside.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
Healthline
Is There a Connection Between Dehydration and Heart Palpitations?
Yes, there’s a link between heart palpitations — your heart beating uncomfortably or unusually — and dehydration. When the body’s dehydrated, the heart has to work harder to pump blood around. This extra work can increase your heart rate and palpitations as it beats faster overall.
MedicalXpress
Using spatial single-cell transcriptomics to visualize diffuse midline glioma
Children diagnosed with diffuse midline gliomas often die within a year after their initial diagnosis since there are no effective treatments yet for this rare cancer. But researchers now have a better understanding of what these tumors look like and can work towards developing new treatment approaches. A team led...
