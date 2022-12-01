ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

Negotiations continue ahead of Minnesota nurses strike deadline

Minnesota nurses and several hospital systems are set continue bargaining on new contracts this week — ahead of a potential strike by some 15,000 union nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association has set a strike date for next Sunday, Dec. 11, if agreements have not been reached with 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities metro and the Duluth area.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed per package under state law. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Several Minnesota hospital systems report tentative contract deals with nurses

Several Minnesota health systems are reporting tentative contract agreements with their union nurses, potentially averting a walkout scheduled to start in just days. Allina, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial, Methodist and Fairview West in the Twin Cities — along with Essentia Health and St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth — are reporting tentative deals, and that the union has rescinded its strike notice.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

MSHSL set to serve up boys volleyball as school sport option

Boys volleyball is on the way to becoming a sanctioned high school sport, after twice being rejected by the Minnesota State High School League. The league's board last week approved boys volleyball as an emerging sport for next year, and recommended it be fully sanctioned in two years. Boys volleyball...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Milder Sunday temps, with strong winds in northern Minnesota

Our temperatures will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon. The weather will cooperate with outdoor plans, including sledding or just a nice walk or jog. Some people will probably take advantage of the milder temps to clear the icy patches that formed Friday evening when our temperatures plummeted. Temperature trends. Sunday highs...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

‘An incredibly strong place’ – huge budget surplus expected

On Tuesday Minnesota policymakers are set to find out just how many billions of dollars will be at their disposal when they kick off the 2023 legislative session. State budget and finance experts are set to release their economic forecast, offering a glimpse at how Minnesota’s economy is doing and what’s expected in the next few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Post-election hand counts find no issues with Minn. ballot-counting machines

Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. During the hand count, election judges make sure their tallies match those recorded by vote-tabulating machines used on Election Day.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

St. Paul police fatally shoot man in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood

St. Paul police fatally shot a man Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault. Authorities said officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the area of Earl Street and Hudson Road, just north of Interstate 94 and east of downtown. A caller reported an assault in progress by an armed man.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

The Real ID deadline has been extended. Here's what Minnesotans need to know

Minnesota travelers have more time to upgrade identification for airport checkpoints and other federal facilities. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed enforcement of its Real ID standard until May 2025; standard driver’s licenses or ID cards will no longer grant access thereafter. The switch was originally due to take hold next May.
MINNESOTA STATE

