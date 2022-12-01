Read full article on original website
Related
England are this World Cup’s Spurs. Now can they beat its Liverpool? | Barney Ronay
Gareth Southgate’s team have reached par in Qatar – but defeating the world champions will require something different
BBC
Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi win fully vindicates Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum
Maybe they came when England were 141 all out in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, or when they lost by an innings to South Africa on the same ground. Perhaps you thought they couldn't do it overseas, or that Ben Stokes had bitten off more than he can chew when he declared at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
Sledged Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan vows to learn from World Cup mistake
The Australia captain has been sledged by club teammate over his costly goalkeeping mistake and admits his role in the defeat by Argentina ‘hurts a lot’
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
Soccer-Cameroon football chief Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's victory over South Korea on Monday, an American newspaper has reported.
BBC
England 3-0 Senegal: Jude Bellingham 'will be best midfielder in the world', says Phil Foden
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jude Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal has led England team-mate...
‘I wanted more’: coach Graham Arnold still fighting for Socceroos post-World Cup
The Socceroos coach’s contract expired when Australia’s World Cup campaign ended but Arnold says ‘homeless’ code still needs ‘a facility that can inspire’
BBC
Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club
Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
Stokes: England want to entertain in tests to draw fans
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — England captain Ben Stokes says they want to draw more fans to test cricket by entertaining with a bold approach, even if results don’t go their way. “It (test cricket) needs to stay around and we’ll do everything we possibly can as a team...
BBC
Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season
Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC
England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis
West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
Is Amad Diallo keeping 'the league's most talented footballer' out of the Sunderland team?
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the form of Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo is causing him a serious dilemma.
theScore
Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer
Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
Gareth Southgate hopes England can ‘bring happiness’ amid gloom at home
As a nation shivers amid the December gloom and a mounting cost of living crisis, Gareth Southgate believes that his England team can lift the mood in their World Cup last 16 match against Senegal on Sunday night. So far England have seesawed between the sublime and the stodgy in...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
SB Nation
Liverpool Head to Dubai for Mid-Season Training Camp
The World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its half way point Sunday evening and we’re now closer to the close of the tournament than its beginning, with less than two weeks to go until the final on Sunday, December 18th. That means we’re now also just over two...
BBC
Irish Free State: Foundation marked 100 years on
It is 100 years since the creation of the 26-county Irish Free State. Northern Ireland had the option of joining the newly-created state in December 1922 but chose not to do so. The new Irish state had executive powers and although a link with Britain remained, it was a step...
Report: Chelsea Remain In A Good Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea remain in a very good position to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
