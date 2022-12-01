ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi win fully vindicates Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum

Maybe they came when England were 141 all out in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, or when they lost by an innings to South Africa on the same ground. Perhaps you thought they couldn't do it overseas, or that Ben Stokes had bitten off more than he can chew when he declared at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC

Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit

Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
BBC

Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club

Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
BBC

Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom

Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
The Associated Press

Stokes: England want to entertain in tests to draw fans

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — England captain Ben Stokes says they want to draw more fans to test cricket by entertaining with a bold approach, even if results don’t go their way. “It (test cricket) needs to stay around and we’ll do everything we possibly can as a team...
BBC

Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season

Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC

England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis

West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
theScore

Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer

Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
SB Nation

Liverpool Head to Dubai for Mid-Season Training Camp

The World Cup’s Round of 16 reached its half way point Sunday evening and we’re now closer to the close of the tournament than its beginning, with less than two weeks to go until the final on Sunday, December 18th. That means we’re now also just over two...
BBC

Irish Free State: Foundation marked 100 years on

It is 100 years since the creation of the 26-county Irish Free State. Northern Ireland had the option of joining the newly-created state in December 1922 but chose not to do so. The new Irish state had executive powers and although a link with Britain remained, it was a step...

Comments / 0

Community Policy