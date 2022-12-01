Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Three Killed in I-55 Crash
Three people died and three others were hurt in a one vehicle accident on I-55 in Scott County at the 85.6 mile marker Saturday night. The MSHP reports the driver, 20 year old Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, MO tried to avoid an animal on the highway. The pickup ran off the road and struck a tree.
ktmoradio.com
Two Hurt in One Vehicle Accidents Friday
A Malden man was seriously hurt late Friday afternoon when his vehicle ran off CR 129 west of Malden, and it struck a ditch. The HP says 49 year old Lee Wooverton suffered a medical attack before the accident occurred. A Portageville man was hurt when his vehicle ran off...
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Stoddard County
The MSHP arrested a Wappapello man in Stoddard County Monday morning. 53 year old Donald Norman was arrested on a felony Butler County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
wpsdlocal6.com
Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested
MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
Kait 8
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
magnoliareporter.com
Craighead County wreck takes four lives
Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
WBBJ
Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured. Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.
ktmoradio.com
City Loses Second First Responder in Days
The city of Kennett is mourning yet another loss. Captain Robert Moore, who was both firefighter and police officer, died Sunday. He’s served the citizens of Kennett since 1992. Funeral arrangements for Captain Moore are pending, with Powell Funeral and Cremation Services in charge of the arrangements. Today, Lt....
Man shoots multiple apartment buildings, drags police officer with car, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, among other charges. On Nov. 23 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Covington Police responded to a shots fired call at the Broadmeadow Apartments, on Peeler Road. When officers arrived, witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots near...
Kait 8
Paragould police issue warning following violent crime
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is urging you to be safe as more crime has plagued the city. In the last couple of weeks, the Friendly City has seen over ten vehicle break-ins, which Sergeant Jason Elms explained happened in different neighborhoods. He urged residents to be...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
neareport.com
Package theft caught on video in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – No one likes a thief but especially as the holidays approach. The Jonesboro Police Department took a report this week detailing a theft of packages stolen off a victim’s front porch. What’s worse is, the packages contained items for children (Super Mario DLX Bowsers Airship playset, and Super Mario bedding).
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
ktmoradio.com
A Few Families Left on Heart of Christmas Tree
The Dunklin County Caring Council, in partnership with local school systems, is working to make Christmas brighter for some families. Interim Executive Director Cheryl Bruce says it’s the third year for Heart of Christmas. Gifts go to children in every Dunklin County school district and the State School. The...
