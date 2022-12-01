ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

whbc.com

Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Three Hillsdale players earn Division VII All-Ohio laurels

DANVILLE — He was the heart and soul of Danville’s defense and Levi Lyons is among the best in Ohio. A linebacker, Lyons was selected the Defensive Player of the Year when the Division VII All-Ohio team was announced Monday. He was one of five Blue Devils recognized by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
DANVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Portage County turnpike drug busts

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) unit, while conducting traffic enforcement Friday, reported arresting two people for felony drug trafficking and other charges. Deputies said they stopped two cars for misdemeanor traffic violations, the first of which had a smell of marijuana coming from the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter

A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
MEDINA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Wygant honored with ‘Freedom From Selfishness’ philanthropy award

ASHLAND – The Women’s Fund Steering Committee of Ashland County Community Foundation has named Norma Wygant the 2022 recipient of the “Dr. Lucille G. Ford ‘Freedom from Selfishness’ Award.”. Named for Ashland County Community Foundation’s founding president, Dr. Lucille Ford, this annual award recognizes women...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
