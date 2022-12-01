Read full article on original website
Charlotte moves toward a northern route for the Silver Line light rail
The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted 4-1 Monday to back a route for the Silver Line light-rail that would have it skirt uptown instead of going to the heart of center city. For several years, the city has had a back-and-forth over how the proposed Silver Line from...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Nations Ford Road at Arrowood Road, just east of Interstate 77. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5. • Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97 • Food Lion (market),...
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
Home sale in Old Foxcroft was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive in October
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood is again home to Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October, similar to the previous month. A newly built home on the 2100 block of Cortelyou Road sold for $4.5 million in late October, topping the residential real estate charts that month. In September, a new home under construction about a mile-and-a-half away on Ferncliff Road topped the charts, selling for $4.75 million.
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC
Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge
Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
Trying Pilk, the new Pepsi holiday drink
Wake Up Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy and Briana Harper try Pilk. It's inspired by a "dirty soda" TikTok trend, where people add cream and syrup to their soda.
4 Great Burger Places in Charlotte
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Charlotte and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger restaurants in Charlotte that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare window: CMPD
A rock containing hate speech and threats to children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is believed to be tied to last week's park ranger shooting. Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte …. A rock containing hate speech and threats to children...
Man killed in single-vehicle north Charlotte moped collision: CMPD
The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022, off the 6800 block of Statesville Road near Old Statesville Road.
