Richland County property transfers: 192 E. Main St. purchased for $1.2 million

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Twp. Fire Department started its “Fill the Ambulance” campaign Dec. 4 to collect toys and clothing for children in need. Fire Chief Ken Justus said turnout at the Mansfield Baptist Temple at 752 N. Stewart Rd. for the drive was lower than he wanted, but he hopes for more involvement for the food drive Dec. 10. The food drive will be in the parking lot of the Mansfield Baptist Temple from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO