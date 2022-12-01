Richland County property transfers: 192 E. Main St. purchased for $1.2 million

Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mansfield has completed leaf collection program
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has completed the final pass for the 2022 leaf collection program. Citizens are encourage to use the city drop off point located at 480 Park Avenue East for any remaining leaves. If bags are used to transport leaves the bags will need to be dumped and removed from dump site. This site is available for leaf drop off during normal office hours yearly.
richlandsource.com
Madison Twp. fire department & library looking for the public's help
MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Twp. Fire Department started its “Fill the Ambulance” campaign Dec. 4 to collect toys and clothing for children in need. Fire Chief Ken Justus said turnout at the Mansfield Baptist Temple at 752 N. Stewart Rd. for the drive was lower than he wanted, but he hopes for more involvement for the food drive Dec. 10. The food drive will be in the parking lot of the Mansfield Baptist Temple from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
whbc.com
Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
WHIZ
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
14 years worth of North Canton restaurant's dollar bills go to hurricane relief
With customer approval, Eadies Fish House plans to donate dollar bills it’s accumulated on its walls over 14 years to victims of Hurricane Ian.
richlandsource.com
Community health clinic to host free holiday event celebrating sobriety on Dec. 8
MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield. This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.
richlandsource.com
‘We’re giving back’: North End North Pole celebrates Christmas at North Lake Park
MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers. The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Fredericktown Christmas Walk 2022
Fredericktown held its annual Christmas Walk and Auction on Dec. 3, 2022. Grant is a 2020 graduate of Ohio University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in journalism. Afterward, he was a general assignment reporter for the Ashland Times-Gazette till being hired at Knox Pages in June 2022.
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
richlandsource.com
No place like a new home: Lexington christens new gym with rout of Clyde
LEXINGTON -- Brayden Fogle christened the new Lexington High School gymnasium with a resounding dunk just three seconds into the game. You could say it was a tone setter Saturday night.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
crawfordcountynow.com
November 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
myfox28columbus.com
Traffic Alert: Crash involving school bus on I-670 east
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A minor accident involving a school bus on Interstate 670 is causing slow-moving traffic Monday morning. The accident happened on I-670 eastbound at Leonard Avenue. Columbus police said no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported. According to OHGO, the left shoulder...
Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter
A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
