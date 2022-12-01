Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Spartans out of Top 25 in basketball polls
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State is out of this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll following two more losses last week. The Spartans sit at 5-4 on the season after their setback to Northwestern on Sunday. MSU returns to action tomorrow at Penn State. The top-three are unchanged in this week’s poll. The Houston Cougars are still first after receiving 21 of the 31 first-place votes. Texas and Virginia remain second and third, respectively. Purdue is now fourth followed by UConn. Kansas sits sixth while Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, and Alabama round out the top-10. In other local college basketball action, Western Michigan crushed Concordia (Michigan) 94-50 to snap its four-game skid. Tomorrow, Eastern Michigan visits Illinois State, while Detroit Mercy is also on the road to face Tulsa. Michigan is back in action Thursday when the Wolverines visit Minnesota.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Nancy Kay George
Nancy Kay George, 79, of Burlington passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home. A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Patricia C. McGillis
Patricia C. McGillis, 63, of Union City, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held by the family in the spring. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation, Union City.
wtvbam.com
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
wtvbam.com
Site plan for Coldwater Senior Villas housing development approved by Planning Commission
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A site plan for a proposed senior housing development at the former Franklin School was approved Monday night by the Coldwater Planning Commission. PIVOTAL Housing Partners plans to construct a 2-building, 40-unit multi-family senior apartment development at 95 South Fremont Street which will be known as Coldwater Senior Villas.
Comments / 0