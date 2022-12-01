EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State is out of this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll following two more losses last week. The Spartans sit at 5-4 on the season after their setback to Northwestern on Sunday. MSU returns to action tomorrow at Penn State. The top-three are unchanged in this week’s poll. The Houston Cougars are still first after receiving 21 of the 31 first-place votes. Texas and Virginia remain second and third, respectively. Purdue is now fourth followed by UConn. Kansas sits sixth while Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, and Alabama round out the top-10. In other local college basketball action, Western Michigan crushed Concordia (Michigan) 94-50 to snap its four-game skid. Tomorrow, Eastern Michigan visits Illinois State, while Detroit Mercy is also on the road to face Tulsa. Michigan is back in action Thursday when the Wolverines visit Minnesota.

