Phone Arena
Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with 5G and removable battery finally lands at AT&T
Rugged smartphones are not upgraded, refreshed, or replaced by their manufacturers with new models anywhere near as often as "conventional" mobile devices, so when a product like the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro does go official, it's certainly a little disappointing to have to wait several more months for an actual commercial debut on your US carrier of choice.
Phone Arena
RedMagic 8 Pro specs leak tease Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 168W fast charging
Nubia is a company, which has historically pushed tech forward, for example with their Nubia Watch – the world’s first smartwatch with a flexible screen. But they also have a smartphone line called RedMagic, which targets gamers in particular. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has leaked some info...
Phone Arena
Beat the holiday rush with this towering 33 percent Motorola Edge (2022) discount
When it comes to Christmas shopping, everyone knows it's best to be prudent, make a thorough list as early as possible, check it (at least) twice, and cross as many items off it as your budget allows during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales of late November run by essentially all of the major retailers out there.
Phone Arena
Big OnePlus 11 leak shows alleged final design, reveals more secrets
The next big thing from OnePlus will be a flagship phone called the OnePlus 11 and while the company is dropping the "Pro" from the name, this is very much a top-tier device powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and coming in the first quarter of 2023, according to a fresh new leak.
Phone Arena
Surprising new deal makes the OnePlus 10T charging speed champ cheaper than ever
As Apple's latest "regular" iPad and the upper mid-range Motorola Edge (2022) handset seem to strongly suggest, it's no longer unusual to see popular products sold at lower-than-ever prices after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But that doesn't make it any less surprising that a high-end Android phone with very...
Phone Arena
Apple's glorious new AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price
If for some reason you ignored our advice from a couple of weeks ago and decided not to pick up the second-gen AirPods Pro at their Black Friday 2022 price either before or on the big day, you're now getting another chance to do exactly that. Yes, Apple's latest (and...
Phone Arena
These 3 massive smartphone and tablet breakthroughs didn't happen in 2022, but likely will in 2023!
Here we are – already in the last few weeks of 2022. How this year flew by! And what a year it's been – we got new iPads that finally dropped the Lightning port, a new and exciting generation of foldable phones by Samsung, new Pixels by Google, and so much more…
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you still clear the recent apps on your phone?
Do you remember the time when opening two or three apps on your phone caused an Armageddon-like slowdown? I do; my first Android smartphone was an Xperia Ray with 512 MB of RAM, and even though it was super amazing for the time, it also lagged like crazy when dealing with heavy apps.
Phone Arena
Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app
Google is testing a new search tool on the Photos app. According to Android Police, some Android users have already seen the Lens button disappear from the app. The Lens option shows up at the bottom of the screen when you're looking at a picture. Lens is a search engine that conducts searches based on images instead of words. It also will help translate words that you've photographed from a sign.
Phone Arena
Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
The Google Pixel Fold announcement and release date are fast approaching, it seems, as a new Google phone codenamed Felix has appeared at Geekbench, and that internal title often being associated with Google's upcoming handset with foldable display made by Samsung. The benchmark listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, includes a test...
Phone Arena
The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites
Today, having a fast and stable internet connection is a must. However, there are many remote areas in the UK where installing the necessary equipment to provide faster broadband speeds is extremely difficult. But it looks like the British government has a new plan that should give people living in such places the broadband boost they always wanted.
Phone Arena
Google’s latest Feature Drop brings more new features to Pixel phones, Watch and Buds
If you’re running a Pixel phone as your daily driver, paired with a Pixel Watch and/or Pixel Buds, then you probably know that Google is rolling out Feature Drop updates that bring new features on a monthly basis. Regardless of which of Google’s Pixel products you’re using, you’ll be...
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Phone Arena
Kuo sees Apple's headset delayed until the second half of 2023; huge shortfall in shipments expected
Apple's Mixed Reality headset has seemingly been on track to make its January unveiling and its second-quarter release. And with Apple reportedly changing the name of the device's operating system from rOS (reality Operating System) to xrOS (extended reality Operating System), it did appear as though everything was moving forward swimmingly. But reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to his Twitter account on Sunday with some bad news.
Phone Arena
New useful features to hit the Google Play store app soon
Two new features are headed to Google’s Play store app on Android and they are aiming at improving the user experience in different, but notable ways. 9to5Google reports that we’re to see a brand new download progress indicator and the option to archive apps. Currently, if you are...
Phone Arena
Apple looks to be having second thoughts about polarizing iPhone 15 design change
Known industry insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro have hinted that next year's iPhone 15 will sport a new design, with the latter recently adding that the squared-off back of the iPhone 14 will be ditched in favor of iPhone 5c-like rounded edges. A new report says that nothing is set in stone yet.
Phone Arena
Nothing plans to make something for the US market; challenge Apple
It seems that Nothing, - Carl Pei's brainchild, - now has aspirations to challenge Apple on the US market. In an interview with CNBC, Noghing's CEO shared that the company is probing the ground, speaking with American cellular carriers about launching a new phone. "The reason why we didn't launch...
Phone Arena
All versions of Apple's newest iPad are on sale at unbeatable $50 discounts
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, ladies and gents, but although it's not been snowing much in many places just yet, it keeps raining great deals and substantial discounts on Apple's industry-leading iPad portfolio. Pretty much all of the world's most popular tablets have been on sale at...
Phone Arena
Long-running major vulnerability left millions of Android handsets wide open to data theft
According to a tweet from Google's Łukasz Siewierski (via Mishaal Rahman, 9to5Google), hackers and "malicious insiders" have been able to leak the platform signing keys used by several Android manufacturers to sign system apps used on Android devices. These signing keys are used to guarantee that the apps and even the Android operating system version running on your phone, are legitimate.
Phone Arena
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
The iPad mini 6 which was released in September last year, is on sale at Amazon right now at a 20 percent discount. The iPad mini 2021 provides excellent performance in a compact form factor. As the name implies, the iPad mini is Apple's smallest slate and the latest model has an 8.3 inches screen which is sharp and bright and perfect for one-handed use.
