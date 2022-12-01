Olivier Giroud has admitted he is scared of Kylian Mbappé’s talent and has warned England the France striker is yet to reach his potential at the World Cup. Mbappé, the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals in his first four games, did not take part in training on Tuesday because he was undertaking a recovery session indoors. There was no word of any injury from within the France camp and the Paris Saint-Germain striker will be the biggest threat to England when they face the world champions in the last eight on Saturday.

