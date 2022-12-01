ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Hidden Economic Value of PA’s Outdoor Recreation Industry

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently discussed U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) statistics that found outdoor recreation added nearly $14 billion in economic value to Pennsylvania’s economy at a webinar with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the BEA and Pennsylvania outdoor recreation business owners.
Cumru Township Police Department Warns of Local Phone Scam

Recently, a distraught citizen came to the Police Station due to a phone conversation they were actively having with someone claiming to be a member of the Cumru Township Police Department. This individual was telling the citizen that there was an issue with their bank accounts and actions needed to be taken immediately in order to avoid federal arrest warrants and criminal charges being placed against them.
Jackman is flying high with a Penn State Berks mechanical engineering degree

When Jeff Jackman enrolled in the Air Force, he wasn’t aware of the educational benefits he was earning through the G.I. Bill. While enlisted, he earned an associate degree in air and space operations technology, and after completing his service, he decided to build on his experience and enroll at Penn State Berks. Jackman will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering on Thursday, Dec. 15.
