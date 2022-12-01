Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces December Blood Drives
HYANNIS – A series of December blood drives have been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare to help their hospitals deal with blood shortages. A blood drive takes place Tuesday from 9 am to 3 pm at the Dennis Mid-Cape Home Center. Another takes place Friday from 10 am to...
Chatham Seeking Affordable Housing Feedback
CHATHAM – Officials in Chatham will be holding a trio of meetings to solicit feedback on plans to develop affordable and attainable housing units. The town, alongside Barrett Planning Group, is looking into the possibility of building housing at two recently acquired properties. One is at 1533 Main Street, while the other is on Meetinghouse Road.
Falmouth Working on Lifeguard Recruiting
FALMOUTH – Members of the Falmouth Beach Committee went before the town’s select board to provide an update on recent efforts to recruit lifeguards after the summer’s staffing shortage. Committee member Nancy Quigg said that the group has been actively recruiting this fall since Falmouth was short...
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
Falmouth Considers Best Use Of Opioid Settlement Funds
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials gave an update on potential plans for using money from recent opioid lawsuit settlements to help the community. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson Staub said Falmouth has started to see funds from class action lawsuits the town and the state were involved with. “The amount...
PHOTOS: Falmouth Christmas Parade 2022
The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce 59th Annual Christmas Parade traveled along Main Street to the Falmouth Village Green.
Falmouth firefighters battle fully involved shed fire
FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire in Falmouth sometime after noon Monday. The shed on Martin Road was fully involved. Crews worked to quickly knock down the flames before they could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in...
Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze
WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
Barnstable Youth Highlight Public Health Study
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Youth Commission invited public health officials to a recent meeting to learn about a study on the forever chemicals PFAS and what the group could do to help with community outreach. Dr. Laurel Schaider with the Massachusetts PFAS and Your Health Study explained Hyannis has...
Vineyard Wind Projects Impact Several Hyannis Roadways
HYANNIS – Work for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project will impact several roadways in Hyannis through Friday. From 7:30 am to 4 pm, work will cause one lane closures for both Independence Drive and Attacks Lane, with one lane open in each direction. Roads will also be closed...
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (MASHPEE, MA) With the cold weather finally here and holiday cheer in the air, this captivating community event will be sure to warm up every member of the family while they're having fun! You're invited to the first-ever annual Holiday Lights drive-through experience, which is a free, family-friendly festivity hosted by the Cape Cod Children's Museum.
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the...
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge
PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to check the bridge.
Edgartown man charged with breaking and entering, placing occupant in fear
EDGARTOWN – On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM, Oak Bluffs Police responded to a Worcester Ave residence for a reported breaking and entering. According to the reporting person, an unknown male suspect entered his home wearing a mask/face covering while holding what was described as a police style baton. A second male remained outside the residence. The suspect reportedly demanded to know where another male party was and that male’s “Stuff.”
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
Authorities Identify Pilot Killed In Falmouth Plane Crash
BOSTON (AP) — Police have identified a pilot who was killed Friday when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod. The Massachusetts State Police say 83-year-old Carl Willis was flying the single-engine plane when it crashed in a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The pilot’s wife was a passenger...
Driver escapes injury as vehicle rolls on side
HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled over in Harwich. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Route 28 east of Route 124. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle was righted and towed. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Dartmouth mom pleads for help in finding autistic son who left home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Janet Sasseville says she hasn't seen her 20-year-old son, Robert Sasseville, since Thursday after he left their Dartmouth home in the middle of the night. She says Robert has been diagnosed with autism, OCD, and bipolar disorder. "He is a sweet, loving kid, but he...
