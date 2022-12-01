ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final stats for Rockford's small-school football teams: Lena-Winslow stars lead the way

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 5 days ago
The 2022 Illinois High School Association football season drew to a close for the Rockford area after Lena-Winslow slammed the door on its third straight Class 1A state championship last Friday.

The Panthers made it further than any other team from the area this year, and they finished up with the top two rushers in the conference as Gunar Lobdell and Gage Dunker both went over 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Here is a look at the final NUIC and Big Northern Conference stats:

NUIC

Rushing

Player and team, then carries, yards and TDs

Gunar Lobdell (Le-Win), 135-1,529, 24 TD

Gage Dunker (Le-Win), 165-1,445, 28 TD

Johnny Kobler (Forreston), 216-1,488, 24 TD

AJ Mulcahy (Du/Pec), 148-1,289, 23 TD

Jake Zeal (Le-Win), 96-1,074, 14 TD

Adrian Arellano (Dakota), 119-1,003, 10 TD

Kaleb Sanders (Forreston), 129-938, 12 TD

Thomas Bowman (Dakota), 159-664, 12 TD

Micah Nelson (Forreston), 49-513, 7 TD

Jaylen Noud (Du/Pec), 58-439, 3 TD

Karl Hubb (Stockton), 41-428, 5 TD

McKeon Crase (Forreston), 67-391, 5 TD

Brock Smith (Forreston), 50-382, 6 TD

Quentin Frederick (Forreston), 63-340, 1 TD

Dustin Oppold (Stockton), 50-347, 4 TD

Cooper Hoffman (Du/Pec) 66-355, 4 TD

Kaidyn Niedermeier (Dakota), 79-344, 5 TD

Dermot Dolan (Du/Pec), 32-173, 4 TD

Jace Phillips (Stockton), 43-163, 2 TD

Tanner Gile (Stockton), 43-153, 2 TD

Eli Kleckler (Le-Win), 12-99, 2 TD

Brody Black (Du/Pec), 3-30, 1 TD

Passing

Player and team, then completions, attempts, yards, interceptions and TDs

Kaidyn Niedermeier (Dakota), 77-147-1,190-11-13

Cooper Hoffman (Du/Pec) 93-134-992-5-14

Carson McPeek (Stockton), 21-55-348-6-3

Drew Streckwald (Le-Win), 9-17-312-0-7

Brock Smith (Forreston), 11-35-182-2-3

Quinn Rodebaugh (Le-Win), 1-1-73-0-1

Will Howard (Du/Pec), 11-27-62-2-0

Parker Luke (Stockton), 5-19-57-1-0

AJ Mulcahy (Du/Pec), 1-1-18-0-0

Receiving

Player and team, then catches, yards and TDs

Adrian Arellano (Dakota), 32-651, 8 TD

Will Howard (Du/Pec), 33-425, 7 TD

Tug Dornink (Dakota), 38-411, 1 TD

Drew Williams (Du/Pec), 31-255, 2 TD

Jaxon Diedrich, (Du/Pec), 16-177, 3 TD

Jace Flynn (Le-Win), 4-184, 3 TD

Jake Zeal (Le-Win), 3-94, 3 TD

Nathan Folk (Du/Pec), 9-93

Kaleb Sanders (Forreston), 4-88, 1 TD

Ryley Schultz (Stockton), 6-81

Colby Tucker (Stockton), 4-77, 1 TD

Gunar Lobdell (Le-Win), 1-73, 1 TD

Micah Nelson (Forreston),4-68, 2 TD

Thomas Bowman (Dakota), 5-79, 1 TD

Parker Luke (Stockton), 1-54, 1 TD

AJ Mulcahy (Du/Pec), 5-49, 2 TD

Nolan Mayberry (Dakota), 4-25, 1 TD

Quentin Frederick (Forreston), 1-17

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Rushing

Player, team, carries, yards, TDs

Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago), 142-942, 12 TD

Porter Needs (Stillman Valley), 101-931, 11 TD

Jory Spain (Stillman Valley), 234-904, 20 TD

Caden Considine (Byron), 115-785, 9 TD

Owen Zitkus (Stillman Valley), 110-758, 3 TD

A.J. Moore (Lutheran), 96-584, 6 TD

Kye Aken (Byron), 69-553, 6 TD

Carsen Behn (Byron), 73-549, 8 TD

Gabe Eckerd (Oregon), 92-514, 5 TD

Logan Olson (Winnebago), 76-499, 6 TD

Chandler Alderman (North Boone), 80-445, 2 TD

Braden Engel (Stillman Valley), 49-422, 3 TD

Braden Smith (Byron), 63-498, 9 TD

Noah Reeder (Oregon), 66-418, 6 TD

Brayden Knoll (Byron), 51-419, 6 TD

Lucas Cowman (Winnebago), 67-365, 1 TD

Kyng Hughes (Lutheran), 89-351, 4 TD

Jacob Ross (Byron), 50-355, 2 TD

Gavin Sanders (Lutheran), 46-328, 4 TD

Ashton Henkel (Byron), 24-296, 7 TD

Everett Wichman (Byron), 21-238, 5 TD

Brandon Wiggan (Winnebago), 44-224, 6 TD

David Ballard (Lutheran), 23-133, 4 TD

Jack Christensen (North Boone), 20-124, 1 TD

LaRyan Brown Gitchel (Rockford Christian), 30-115

Braden Rodgers (Stillman Valley), 30-104, 2 TD

Brody Carlson (Rockford Christian), 42-78, 1 TD

Will Speltz (Winnebago), 8-73, 1 TD

Jack Washburn (Oregon), 18-15

Passing

Player and team, then completions, attempts, yards, interceptions and TDs

Chandler Alderman (North Boone), 126-220-1,313-10-17

Kyng Hughes (Lutheran), 82-184-1,311-6-14

Alec Weavel (Winnebago), 84-153-1,130-4-7

Jack Washburn (Oregon), 84-162-694-6-2

Brody Carlson (Rockford Christian), 18-64-365-10-4

Braden Smith (Byron), 18-50-442-1-8

Jaden Williams (Rockford Christian), 13-31-170-1-2

Braden Engel (Stillman Valley), 3-5-52-0-1

Kale Rauman (Stillman Valley), 2-7-32-1-0

Receiving

Player and team, then catches, yards and TDs

Chris Doetch (North Boone), 48-607, 8 TD

Bjorn Carlson (Rockford Christian), 13-373, 4 TD

David Ballard (Lutheran), 20-371, 3 TD

Adrien Raabe (North Boone), 28-306, 4 TD

Kaiden Steurer (Winnebago), 18-275, 2 TD

Julian Rodriguez (North Boone), 30-250, 2 TD

Andrew Penticoff (Winnebago), 12-249, 2 TD

Trasean Lockhart (Lutheran), 11-245, 2 TD

Josh Crandall (Oregon), 15-224, 1 TD

AJ Moore (Lutheran), 19-221, 2 TD

Mason Villfuerte (Lutheran), 11-218, 2 TD

Will Speltz (Winnebago), 9-197, 1 TD

Lucas Cowman (Winnebago), 20-195

Jack Behmer (Lutheran), 13-144, 2 TD

Austin Egyed (Oregon), 18-123, 1 TD

Brandon Wiggan (Winnebago), 9-121, 2 TD

Jacob Ross (Byron), 3-109, 1 TD

Kolton Watts (Winnebago), 14-104

Ashton Henkel (Byron), 8-192, 4 TD

Griffin Marlatt (Oregon), 11-81

Brayden Knoll (Byron), 2-62, 1 TD

Braylon Kilduff (Byron), 3-47, 1 TD

Braden Markell (North Boone), 6-40, 1 TD

Trace Butler (Rockford Christian), 4-37

Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago), 2-18

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com. Jay has covered a wide variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears to youth sports, for more than 20 years at the Register Star, and for nearly 30 years all together.

