Wind Chill Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Look for drifting snow at times today and tonight with slippery roads.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Valley County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for drifting snow at times today and tonight with slippery roads.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of mostly between 1 and 3 inches, but up to 5 inches possible in the Bears Paw Mountains. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow-covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times, mainly in the mountains.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Treasure A BAND OF SNOW THROUGH 8 AM At 503 AM MST, a band of snow was located the Musselshell River valley extending east-southeast into Fallon and northern Carter counties. This band is expected to persist through 8 am this morning. Locations impacted include Miles City, Roundup, Forsyth, Baker, Harlowton, Ekalaka, Hysham, Custer, Ryegate, Melstone, Rosebud, Musselshell, Lavina, Plevna, Judith Gap, Ismay, Franklin, Bighorn and Locate. Portions of I-94 and US-12 are also impacted. While snow accumulations under this snow band will generally amount to an inch or less, locally heavier accumulations are possible. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads and reduced visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time traveling to your destination this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The first of two rounds of snow will exit central North Dakota this morning. This round of snow produced one to three inches of snow across much of the area, with locally higher amounts around Bismarck. Another round of snow will fall mostly across southwest and south central portions of the state late this afternoon through early Wednesday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this second round, with locally higher amounts possible along and south of Interstate 94. Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero are also possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, especially across the northern half of the state. Please use caution during your morning commute this Tuesday morning. If you have travel plans today through Wednesday morning, be sure to check the latest forecasts and road conditions and carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
