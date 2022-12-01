Effective: 2022-12-06 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The first of two rounds of snow will exit central North Dakota this morning. This round of snow produced one to three inches of snow across much of the area, with locally higher amounts around Bismarck. Another round of snow will fall mostly across southwest and south central portions of the state late this afternoon through early Wednesday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this second round, with locally higher amounts possible along and south of Interstate 94. Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero are also possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, especially across the northern half of the state. Please use caution during your morning commute this Tuesday morning. If you have travel plans today through Wednesday morning, be sure to check the latest forecasts and road conditions and carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

2 HOURS AGO