ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford Register Star

Biggest road plan in Rockford history includes upgrades to these 3 major roads

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zq1Vm_0jTYPTKx00

City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in Rockford history.

The $345 million plan dwarfs last year's $248 million plan, which was previously the largest. It leverages local infrastructure sales taxes to attract state and federal investment in major road and infrastructure improvements. But it also calls for greater investment in some of the worst residential streets and sidewalks in the city, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Not only does the plan include big-ticket road projects, but it also increases a pot of money McNamara designates for the city's priority neighborhood allocation. While $5 million is annually allocated evenly across the city's 14 wards, the priority allocation is an additional amount set aside for the residential streets and sidewalks in the worst condition in the city.

The proposed annual $1.5 million priority allocation is 50% larger than it was in previous years.

"We will be able to resurface more than 220 neighborhood blocks with our neighborhood allocation next year," McNamara said.

The CIP is the city's annual five-year blueprint guiding how it will repair and improve city streets, bridges, water facilities and infrastructure. It is driven by revenue from a 1-cent city infrastructure sales tax projected to generate $17.5 million next year. In addition to local shares of motor fuel taxes, the city uses the money to attract or match state and federal investments.

Here is a look at some of the highlights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SIyO_0jTYPTKx00

South Alpine Road

Although it is one of the roads Rockford officials say residents complain about the most, South Alpine Road is an unmarked state route that until now was owned by the state of Illinois and not by the city.

That is going to change.

"For years, its been in really poor condition and many people give us a call and say, 'You guys have got to fix this road,'" City Engineer Timothy Hinkens said. "But without markings, people don’t realize it is actually a state of Illinois responsibility."

After lobbying state officials, Hinkens said the city convinced Illinois to invest an estimated $58 million into reconstructing a 2.5-mile stretch of Alpine from Linden Road to Charles Street. The state will then transfer the road permanently to the city of Rockford to own and maintain.

Engineering work should begin next year, but will take years to complete because the project is so large. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

In the meantime, the state will pay $1.5 million to resurface the road next year to make it at least drivable until the major reconstruction project can proceed, Hinkens said.

"They will be able to put a little Band-Aid on it until we can reconstruct it in five years," Hinkens said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmobg_0jTYPTKx00

Madison Street

A more than $5 million reconstruction of Madison Street in downtown Rockford is slated to begin in 2023. Considered one of the worst arterial roads in the city, the pavement will be reconstructed, utilities buried, railroad tracks improved and streetscape beautified.

Plans call for $3 million of the estimated cost to be paid for from local sales tax collections while the remainder is covered by state transportation grants. Another $3.7 million in water funds will be spent to replace aging water mains along the street.

Phase one from Prairie to State streets should be done by 2024. Phase two from Prairie Street to Y Boulevard should be complete in 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Puhno_0jTYPTKx00

Chestnut Street

Partnering with the Rockford Mass Transit District and the Illinois Department of Transportation, the state has won a $16.5 million federal grant to pay for the bulk of an estimated $22 million project to improve Chestnut Street, Walnut Street and First Avenue.

The project will make it easier to get around downtown Rockford walking, biking or using public transportation.

The money comes from the $1 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grant program. It will pay for the reconstruction and modernization of Chestnut Street with protected pedestrian and bicycle amenities, the purchase of three electric buses, recharging infrastructure and the creation of an RMTD downtown bus circulator route.

The project should be complete by 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHawq_0jTYPTKx00

Whitman Street Interchange

A planned $14.5 million project will remove a tangle of ramps that is commonly referred to as the Whitman Street interchange. It will remove the failing ramps, resurface Sixth and Ninth streets, convert them for two-way traffic from 23rd Avenue to State Street, and reconstruct Third, Sixth, Ninth and Longwood streets north of State Street.

The project will be done by fall 2025. It will be paid for with a combination of $2 million in motor fuel taxes, $10 million in state funding and $2.5 million in federal grants.

A Rockford Register Star reporter since 2005, Jeff Kolkey writes about city government, politics, trends in the Rockford region and more. He is a Rockford resident, a married father of two and a White Sox fan. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Biggest road plan in Rockford history includes upgrades to these 3 major roads

Comments / 7

Rico Brown
4d ago

what about 11th Street, from north of Harrison to Broadway? that's bad. especially the track by that plywood company. I broke a control arm on my car from it. costed me $500.00 to get it fix.

Reply(1)
3
Related
1440 WROK

Thieves in Illinois Stole a $45,000 Tractor, But No One Can Figure Out How

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a $45,000 tractor that was stolen from Meridian Implement in Rockford last week, and many people are wondering; how did the thieves pull this off?. One BIG Tractor Job. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, a Mahindra...
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Chicago’s famous T-Rex Sue has been...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Two Stabbing Victims in Rockford

Like usual, we sit on a story hoping for TRANSPARENCY. Winnebago County has the worst transparency ever I swear…. Officials have not released any information. So we are just going to post the information that HAS been provided to us. Sources are reporting 2 stabbing victims this morning. It is...
WIFR

Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Bennie’s Cleaners doubles as premier art venue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vision to turn a portion of a longtime Rockford business into a premier event space is being realized downtown. Bennie’s Cleaners has been the unofficial epicenter of ArtScene for more than 25 years. Former owner Larry Sheets, who bought the dry-cleaning business from Bennie Callea in 1986, showed art in […]
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
CBS Chicago

Body recovered from Fox River identified as missing Algonquin woman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The body of a missing Algonquin woman was recovered from the Fox River in northwest suburban Carpentersville Monday. Police said crews were on the scene on Bolz and Williams roads just after 8:40 a.m. after a body was discovered.The Kane County Coroner's office confirmed the identity of 52-year-old Kimberly Koerner, who was reported missing over the weekend. She was last seen Sunday morning walking away from a Jewel store around 9 a.m.Ring doorbell images showed Kimberly walking alone in a neighborhood immediately to the south and west of the Jewel store.At this time, police said the investigation remains ongoing but there "does not appear to be any foul play."
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit

I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
WIFR

Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another robbery in Rockford

There was an armed robbery this evening in Rockford. It happened near Harrison ave. Several black male suspects in the vehicle. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat Rooms!. Disclaimer and Terms: CLICK...
nbc15.com

1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side; police searching for potential witnesses

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire late Sunday night on the city’s west side. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said arriving officers found a red Pontiac Grand...
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
WIFR

More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy