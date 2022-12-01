Biggest road plan in Rockford history includes upgrades to these 3 major roads

City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in Rockford history.

The $345 million plan dwarfs last year's $248 million plan, which was previously the largest. It leverages local infrastructure sales taxes to attract state and federal investment in major road and infrastructure improvements. But it also calls for greater investment in some of the worst residential streets and sidewalks in the city, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Not only does the plan include big-ticket road projects, but it also increases a pot of money McNamara designates for the city's priority neighborhood allocation. While $5 million is annually allocated evenly across the city's 14 wards, the priority allocation is an additional amount set aside for the residential streets and sidewalks in the worst condition in the city.

The proposed annual $1.5 million priority allocation is 50% larger than it was in previous years.

"We will be able to resurface more than 220 neighborhood blocks with our neighborhood allocation next year," McNamara said.

The CIP is the city's annual five-year blueprint guiding how it will repair and improve city streets, bridges, water facilities and infrastructure. It is driven by revenue from a 1-cent city infrastructure sales tax projected to generate $17.5 million next year. In addition to local shares of motor fuel taxes, the city uses the money to attract or match state and federal investments.

Here is a look at some of the highlights.

South Alpine Road

Although it is one of the roads Rockford officials say residents complain about the most, South Alpine Road is an unmarked state route that until now was owned by the state of Illinois and not by the city.

That is going to change.

"For years, its been in really poor condition and many people give us a call and say, 'You guys have got to fix this road,'" City Engineer Timothy Hinkens said. "But without markings, people don’t realize it is actually a state of Illinois responsibility."

After lobbying state officials, Hinkens said the city convinced Illinois to invest an estimated $58 million into reconstructing a 2.5-mile stretch of Alpine from Linden Road to Charles Street. The state will then transfer the road permanently to the city of Rockford to own and maintain.

Engineering work should begin next year, but will take years to complete because the project is so large. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

In the meantime, the state will pay $1.5 million to resurface the road next year to make it at least drivable until the major reconstruction project can proceed, Hinkens said.

"They will be able to put a little Band-Aid on it until we can reconstruct it in five years," Hinkens said.

Madison Street

A more than $5 million reconstruction of Madison Street in downtown Rockford is slated to begin in 2023. Considered one of the worst arterial roads in the city, the pavement will be reconstructed, utilities buried, railroad tracks improved and streetscape beautified.

Plans call for $3 million of the estimated cost to be paid for from local sales tax collections while the remainder is covered by state transportation grants. Another $3.7 million in water funds will be spent to replace aging water mains along the street.

Phase one from Prairie to State streets should be done by 2024. Phase two from Prairie Street to Y Boulevard should be complete in 2026.

Chestnut Street

Partnering with the Rockford Mass Transit District and the Illinois Department of Transportation, the state has won a $16.5 million federal grant to pay for the bulk of an estimated $22 million project to improve Chestnut Street, Walnut Street and First Avenue.

The project will make it easier to get around downtown Rockford walking, biking or using public transportation.

The money comes from the $1 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grant program. It will pay for the reconstruction and modernization of Chestnut Street with protected pedestrian and bicycle amenities, the purchase of three electric buses, recharging infrastructure and the creation of an RMTD downtown bus circulator route.

The project should be complete by 2026.

Whitman Street Interchange

A planned $14.5 million project will remove a tangle of ramps that is commonly referred to as the Whitman Street interchange. It will remove the failing ramps, resurface Sixth and Ninth streets, convert them for two-way traffic from 23rd Avenue to State Street, and reconstruct Third, Sixth, Ninth and Longwood streets north of State Street.

The project will be done by fall 2025. It will be paid for with a combination of $2 million in motor fuel taxes, $10 million in state funding and $2.5 million in federal grants.

A Rockford Register Star reporter since 2005, Jeff Kolkey writes about city government, politics, trends in the Rockford region and more. He is a Rockford resident, a married father of two and a White Sox fan. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Biggest road plan in Rockford history includes upgrades to these 3 major roads