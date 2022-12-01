ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From flea market to storefront: Popular Rockford business celebrates 10 years

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 5 days ago
After more than a decade of selling hand-painted and repurposed furniture at the Kane County Flea Market, Mary Gulbrantson decided it was time to move her fledgling business into a permanent location.

Gulbrantson opened Urban Farmgirl at 2202 Rural St. in 2012 and was stunned by the store’s immediate impact.

“I opened the doors, and the line of people stretched all the way down Rural Street as far as you could see,” Gulbrantson said. “I was shocked, and I thought ‘Where did all of these people come from?’ We finally had to close at 11:30 that night, and we had to turn people away.”

Urban Farmgirl added an 8,000-square-foot furniture and home decor showroom at 716 Madison St., in downtown Rockford in 2020.

The business, which is open on a few select days each month, has grown from one employee — Gulbrantson — to 20 full-time and part-time employees today.

“We stuck with our schedule where I create an event every two weeks,” Gulbrantson said. “You make everything pretty and get everything perfect and then it’s over in three days and you tear it up and start all over again.”

Destination downtown:Rockford businesses focus on holiday shopping experiences

Gulbrantson, 47, is the youngest of eight children and honed her refinishing furniture skills while growing up on her family’s farm in rural Davis Junction.

“Every morning after I woke up, I would go out to my dad’s woodworking shop and refinish furniture and I would use his table saw and build things,” she said. “I was very young when I learned those skills so when it was time to do this (start her own business), I thought 'This comes easy to me.'”

Urban Farmgirl isn't the only business to benefit from Gulbrantson's experience and work ethic.

Mona Lindvall owns and operates mLindvall…inspired design, which specializes in handmade jewelry.

“When Mary first opened her store on Rural Street, I was one of her first vendors,” Lindvall said. “I had been selling jewelry out of my home and online and not getting the exposure. So, it did benefit my business. Here she is, 10 years later, absolutely killing it more and more every week. It’s amazing what she has done.”

Urban Farmgirl continues to host Main Street Market at the Boone County Fairgrounds each May and September. The open-air market attracts 150 artisans and purveyors of vintage goods from across the Midwest.

Gulbrantson credits the success of her business to her employees, whom she considers family, and her longtime customers.

“I feel like I have evolved and changed with the times while keeping my customers interested,” Gulbrantson said. “Honestly, it all comes back to them being happy.”

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

