ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park Press

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

New Jersey Man Hangs Motorized Mannequin From The Roof To Replicate The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene, Gets The Fire Department Called On Him

December is officially here, and last night, I was scrolling through the TV channels, to find that the iconic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation movie was on. I’ll admit, the movie is arguably the most quotable Christmas comedy of all time, and Chevy Chase is an absolute star in this one, playing the legendary Clark Griswold.
anash.org

Wedding: Haim – Stone

The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
Beach Radio

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Towering stone fireplace, heated pool, Prince’s Bay, $1.5M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on SILIve.com, this Chamber award-winning property with five bedrooms and five baths is priced at $1,499,000. The colonial-style home was built in 1984 and can be found at 85 Johanna Lane in the Prince’s Bay area. The property spans across 15,458 sq.ft., and boasts a built-in heated pool, a backyard deck, a two-car garage, and a piano room, according to siborrealtors.com.
Shore News Network

Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mashed

Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns

Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
94.5 PST

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
W42ST.nyc

Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!

Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy