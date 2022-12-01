Read full article on original website
New Jersey Man Hangs Motorized Mannequin From The Roof To Replicate The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene, Gets The Fire Department Called On Him
December is officially here, and last night, I was scrolling through the TV channels, to find that the iconic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation movie was on. I’ll admit, the movie is arguably the most quotable Christmas comedy of all time, and Chevy Chase is an absolute star in this one, playing the legendary Clark Griswold.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Towering stone fireplace, heated pool, Prince’s Bay, $1.5M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on SILIve.com, this Chamber award-winning property with five bedrooms and five baths is priced at $1,499,000. The colonial-style home was built in 1984 and can be found at 85 Johanna Lane in the Prince’s Bay area. The property spans across 15,458 sq.ft., and boasts a built-in heated pool, a backyard deck, a two-car garage, and a piano room, according to siborrealtors.com.
Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie
BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Owners of a Dongan Hills pizzeria host Christmas Toy Drive for children with cancer. And you can help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since this season is the time to spread holiday cheer and bring smiles to children’s faces, what better way than to donate toys to youngsters who are ill. In the true spirit of the season, members of Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation want...
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
'Crazy Rescue Ladies': 180 Animals Saved From Deplorable Conditions Of Jersey Shore Home
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media have been charged after authorities found nearly 180 dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions in their Jersey Shore puppy mill last week police said.Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 — who call themselves the "Crazy Resc…
Short Christmas Movie Filming In North Jersey Casting For Parents, Daughter, Creepy Uncle
A production company filming a short Christmas movie in North Jersey is casting for three different roles.The untitled film follows a dysfunctional family during its Christmas Eve dinner, and is set to shoot on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roxbury, Morris County, according to the description on Backsta…
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
NBC Philadelphia
There's a Cheaper (or Even Free) Way to Get to NYC, Atlantic City Over Holidays
Looking to soak in the holiday spirit in New York or down the Jersey Shore? New Jersey Transit is "Dashing Through With Savings" to ensure you and your family can travel for less. Younger children can even ride for free into the New Year. Here's a look at some of...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
morristowngreen.com
‘The best day ever!’ Twins of ailing Morristown cop are treated to toy spree in Madison
The season of giving is alive and well for Morristown Police Sgt. Brendan Briscoe and his family. Briscoe and his 9-year-old twins Rory and Braden arrived at Tons of Toys in Madison on Sunday for a special morning of holiday shopping, courtesy of the store and a local police-charity, Sup Bro Inc.
Asbury Park Press
