Why Toms River North, Rumson carry dreams of past into true state football championships

By Stephen Edelson, Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago
Just imagine this for a minute.

A cool early December Saturday afternoon. Legendary head coach Warren Wolf, who retired with 364 wins, is on one sideline with one of his great Brick teams. And standing across the field is his former assistant coach, Vic Kubu, who would win 11 NJSIAA sectional titles, with the Middletown North team that won his first championship.

It would have happened in a 1983 Group 4 semifinal.

As the first-ever NJSIAA public school group finals get set to play out this weekend at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium, it got me thinking about the great games that never happened. The ones that we’re only left to dream about since the season ended with the sectional finals from 1974-2018, before adding semifinals as a stepping stone to this weekend’s groundbreaking clashes.

“That would have been a great game,” said Wolf’s son, Warren Jr., who played for and coached under his father. “My dad thought, along with his contemporaries there like Joe Coviello (Memorial - West New York) and Lou Retino (Union), that was their goal, to get to one overall state champion. They always had their ideas and I am sure they are happy there is going to be one champion. There’s no doubt about that.”

'I would have been fantastic'

There were no playoffs at all before 1974, with the NJSIAA using a rating system to determine sectional champions.

So the great Middletown team of 1969, which ended Toms River’s 19-game winning streak in a battle between the top two teams in the state that’s still referred as “The Game,” was actually declared co-champions with a one-loss Cherry Hill team.

“I am so glad they’re playing out to group championships now, because for us, it would have been fantastic to keep playing,” said Ray Veth, the center on that Middletown team. “We would have proven some things. Obviously, South Jersey was rated higher than the Shore, and not as high as North Jersey.

“If we had played to a group champion I think we would have played Westfield, they were 8-0-1. We actually scrimmaged them and I thought we got the better of them, although they were very good. I don’t know what would have happened if we had played them. It would have been another Toms River-Middletown game.”

Go through the history of Shore Conference football and there are numerous examples of what might have been had the season been extended back in the day.

Take 1982, when Wall, as the opening salvo in what would grow into a 33-game winning streak, had the first of two straight unbeaten seasons, winning the Central Group 3 title. The Crimson Knights would have gone on to play a Cherokee team that had won 22 straight, and wouldn’t lose until a year later when Brick ended their streak at 30 in the South Group 4 semifinals.

Speaking of Brick, Wall and Brick finished as co-No. 1’s in the final 1982 Asbury Park Press Top 10 Poll, which to this day irks members of both teams.

“As exhausted as we were – with coach (John Amabile) you started practice on July 5 – but we were like ‘if we can play Brick, we’ll play them for bragging rights,” said Fred Sprengel, who played on that Wall team before a long career as a head coach and assistant at the Shore.”

Clearly, there was an appetite for more football even back then.

'Quasi-state championship games'

Warren Wolf was way ahead of his time. As he built Brick into a powerhouse through the 1960s, he began scheduling North Jersey powers during the regular season, knowing they would not get a chance to see them in the postseason.

“We were playing quasi-state championship games back then,” Warren Wolf Jr. said. “As he had increasingly successful teams he started to play East Orange, North Bergen, Bayonne, Phillipsburg, Montclair. His thought was that if you wanted to be the best you had to beat the best. And if you can beat a quality team that is going to help your ranking."

Want a few more examples of what might have been?

In the watershed 2015 season, when area teams secured six sectional crowns, it would have been like a Shore Conference Tournament on the state stage. There was the potential for a Middletown South-Jackson Memorial Group 4 championship game. Unbeaten Central Group 1 champ Shore, which outscored opponents by a 441-91 margin, might have been in a group final against unbeaten Verona, which outscored its opponents 446-110.

It’s finally here. And when Rumson-Fair Haven plays for the Group 2 title, followed by Toms River North in the Group 5 final, the hopes and dreams of every Shore team that never got to experience a true state championship will be with them Sunday.

