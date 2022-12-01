ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday season celebrations in Hunterdon, Somerset kick off this weekend

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 5 days ago
The holiday season will be getting into high gear this weekend with celebrations throughout Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Downtown Somerville Alliance's annual Holiday Jubilee will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, featuring a variety of performances and activities. including ice skating, the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The celebration continues Saturday evening with what has quickly become one of the most popular holiday events in Central Jersey, the Somerville Fire Department's Holiday Lights Parade through the streets of the county seat at about 6 p.m.

Capping the weekend will be the Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce's annual Holiday Parade at 5 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Flemington.

Clinton Town will have its 36th annual Holiday Parade, starting 7 p.m. Friday on Main Street. There will be shuttle bus service starting at 5 p.m. from the parking lot of the South Ridge Community Church on Pittstown Road just south of Route 78. Return service after the parade will be in front of the Clinton House.

Bernardsville will have its third annual Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday on Route 202.

In addition, several Somerset and Hunterdon towns will have their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremonies this weekend.

MyCentralJersey Needy Cases Fund 2022:How to help your neighbors in need at the holidays

Somerville

Somerville's Holiday Jubilee will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the courthouse lawn with music by Base Entertainment and ice skating on a 40-by-50-foot artificial ice rink.

The action shifts to the Division Street plaza for live entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Scheduled to perform are Elite Dance Center, 7 p.m.; Somerville High School Chamber Choir, 7:20 p.m.; Studio L Bridgewater,7:40 p.m.; Black Belt World, 8:20 p.m. and School of Rock, 8:45 p.m.

Santa will arrive at 8 p.m. for the tree lighting ceremony.

There will also be free carriage rides, photos with Santa at the United Reformed Church, strolling carolers and hot cocoa and cookies,

“The Holiday Jubilee is one of our most exciting and highly anticipated events of the year,” said Natalie Pineiro, executive director of the Downtown Somerville Alliance, in a statement. “There is nothing quite like celebrating the spirit of the season right here, where the unique history and charm of Somerville create a magical backdrop to celebrate the holidays with family, friends and neighbors.”

The Holiday Jubilee is sponsored by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Somerset County Tourism and the Downtown Somerville Alliance. The event is supported by Somerset County, Somerville Borough and the Somerville Police and fire departments.

The Holiday Lights Parade will start at about 6 p.m. and will wind through the county seat.

Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated fire and emergency vehicles, personal floats and best decorated houses and businesses in Somerville.

Flemington

The annual Hunterdon County Holiday Parade will begin on Main Street in Flemington at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will again feature the Hunterdon Central Regional High School Marching Red Devils, numerous businesses, organizations and various first responder organizations including police and fire departments and rescue squads. The pre-parade entertainment will be provided by the young singers from LBC Talent.

Also featured in the parade will be Ronald McDonald in his official Big Red Shoe Car with his friends, Grimace and Hamburglar.

“The Holiday Parade has become a staple in Hunterdon County and we’re thrilled to have such great support from the community," said Chris Phelan, president of the Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. "The Hunterdon Holiday Parade is a great reflection of our county and truly brings in the spirit of the holiday season. It is our way, as a business community, to thank everyone for all their support."

The parade's Presenting Sponsor is Northfield Bank. Supporting the parade are Flemington Borough, Hunterdon Healthcare, ShopRite of Hunterdon County, Fusco’s Rental World, McDonalds of Hunterdon County, Mighty Ducts Heating & Cooling, Positive Youth of Prevention Resources and TAPinto of Flemington/Raritan.

Tree lightings

Many Central Jersey municipalities will also be hosting Christmas tree lighting ceremonies.

  • Bridgewater, 6 p.m. Friday at the municipal complex
  • Hillsborough, 6 p.m. Friday at the municipal complex
  • Manville, 6 p.m. Friday on South Main Street between Orchard and Roselle streets
  • Green Brook, 7 p.m. Friday at Arthur Lewis Park, Greenbrook Road
  • Plainfield, 6 p.m. Friday at City Hall
  • Franklin, 6-8 p.m. Friday at the municipal complex
  • Jacobus Vanderveer House, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Route 202-206 at River Road
  • Watchung, 32nd Tree of Lights ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the Village Green
  • Bernards, 5 p.m. Saturday on the front steps of Coldwell Banker, 1 South Finley Ave.
  • Scotch Plains, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Augustine Village Green
  • Bound Brook, 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Van Horne Plaza by the train station
  • Middlesex Borough, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, at the gazebo in Mountain View Park
  • North Plainfield, 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Vermeule House on Greenbrook Road
  • Fanwood, 5 p.m. Sunday at the train station
  • Dunellen, 6 p.m. Sunday at Washington Memorial Park

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

