ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courier Post

Camden County to preserve beloved Winslow farm

By Phaedra Trethan, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5ocH_0jTYPKde00

Barbara Stella has worked in construction and education, but her first love, she admits freely, is farming.

It's not hard to figure out why: Her grandfather started Stella Farms in 1921. Her father took over when Joe Stella was no longer able to tend to the family's "big garden," and now Barbara and her brother run the farm on New Freedom Road in Winslow.

"It's just in the blood, having been raised on the farm," said Stella.

The family business has been beset by all the challenges of modern family farming: rising costs for pesticides and fertilizers; skyrocketing costs for diesel fuel to keep tractors and trucks running; droughts and labor shortages.

"It's not just us; it's everybody," she explained. "Everybody is feeling this. But you can only raise prices so much before it's not feasible. We're in business and we need to make a profit, even if it's just enough to (replant and) stay in business next year."

Still, the Stella family doesn't want to sell to developers, despite the potential windfall that might come from it.

An agreement with Camden County to preserve the farm will ensure the land remains a place where crops, including Stella's beloved sweet corn, are sown, nurtured and harvested. Using Open Space funds, the county will soon purchase the development rights to the farm.

"People who live throughout Camden County know Stella Farms' corn," said Commission Jeffrey Nash, a Winslow resident. "People travel to buy it, and for us to lose that asset would be a terrible cost."

"That location (not far off Route 73 and the White Horse Pike) draws people from as far as a Camden and Atlantic City," Nash added. "That’s how far its reputation is known. When I lived in Cherry Hill, we'd travel there to buy their corn."

Its produce is also sold at South Jersey ShopRite stores, said Barbara Stella, highlighting the locally grown, family-farmed tomatoes, zucchini, squash, peppers, corn and other foods.

The Stella family would retain ownership of the farm, and thus would be able to sell it in the future — but any potential buyer would have to maintain the land as a farm, even as development overtakes countless other farms in South Jersey, with fields paved over to make way for houses, retail space or warehouses and distribution centers.

"The last thing we need in that area is more development," Nash said. "So if we have the opportunity to keep a family-run farm in business, preserve it for eternity and prevent development in that area, it's really a benefit to the quality of life in the area."

Camden County has preserved approximately 500 acres of farmland, said Jack Sworaski. The director of the county's Division of Environmental Affairs added that the state picks up about half the cost under the condition that it must be used primarily for farming. The $5,800 per acre price tag for Stella is less than what a developer would pay.

"Where there is open space, we like to see the farmland around it preserved," Sworaski explained. "This was an opportunity to do just that and we were pursuing this for several years."

Purchasing the development rights, Nash said, is "significantly cheaper" than buying the land outright.

"Mayors in the southern part of the county will tell you they struggle with preserving open spaces, versus having ratable development and balancing that with sewer water capacity and the need for affordable housing," Nash added. "All those factors come into play.

"But with Stella Farms, it's saving a part of the fabric of our community and I'm very pleased the county was able to do that — not just for today or tomorrow, but for eternity."

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @By_Phaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription

Comments / 6

Related
NJ.com

The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022

Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
New Jersey Globe

Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66

Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in New Jersey, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
followsouthjersey.com

Jefferson Health – NJ Hospitals Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jefferson Health’s hospitals in Cherry Hill, Stratford, and Washington Township each received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Jefferson Health – NJ’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “At...
WPG Talk Radio

Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade

A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol

The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
92.7 WOBM

Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?

Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.

One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Grows Cannabis Zone

LAKEHURST – Cannabis retail and cultivation in the borough is growing and during recent council meetings, an ordinance pertaining to that expansion has been the subject of dialogue between industry representatives and the governing body. During one public comment period, Alan Trzuskoski, founder of Cannabiz Incubator, said he was...
shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch

Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
Courier Post

Courier Post

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy