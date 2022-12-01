Camden County to preserve beloved Winslow farm

Barbara Stella has worked in construction and education, but her first love, she admits freely, is farming.

It's not hard to figure out why: Her grandfather started Stella Farms in 1921. Her father took over when Joe Stella was no longer able to tend to the family's "big garden," and now Barbara and her brother run the farm on New Freedom Road in Winslow.

"It's just in the blood, having been raised on the farm," said Stella.

The family business has been beset by all the challenges of modern family farming: rising costs for pesticides and fertilizers; skyrocketing costs for diesel fuel to keep tractors and trucks running; droughts and labor shortages.

"It's not just us; it's everybody," she explained. "Everybody is feeling this. But you can only raise prices so much before it's not feasible. We're in business and we need to make a profit, even if it's just enough to (replant and) stay in business next year."

Still, the Stella family doesn't want to sell to developers, despite the potential windfall that might come from it.

An agreement with Camden County to preserve the farm will ensure the land remains a place where crops, including Stella's beloved sweet corn, are sown, nurtured and harvested. Using Open Space funds, the county will soon purchase the development rights to the farm.

"People who live throughout Camden County know Stella Farms' corn," said Commission Jeffrey Nash, a Winslow resident. "People travel to buy it, and for us to lose that asset would be a terrible cost."

"That location (not far off Route 73 and the White Horse Pike) draws people from as far as a Camden and Atlantic City," Nash added. "That’s how far its reputation is known. When I lived in Cherry Hill, we'd travel there to buy their corn."

Its produce is also sold at South Jersey ShopRite stores, said Barbara Stella, highlighting the locally grown, family-farmed tomatoes, zucchini, squash, peppers, corn and other foods.

The Stella family would retain ownership of the farm, and thus would be able to sell it in the future — but any potential buyer would have to maintain the land as a farm, even as development overtakes countless other farms in South Jersey, with fields paved over to make way for houses, retail space or warehouses and distribution centers.

"The last thing we need in that area is more development," Nash said. "So if we have the opportunity to keep a family-run farm in business, preserve it for eternity and prevent development in that area, it's really a benefit to the quality of life in the area."

Camden County has preserved approximately 500 acres of farmland, said Jack Sworaski. The director of the county's Division of Environmental Affairs added that the state picks up about half the cost under the condition that it must be used primarily for farming. The $5,800 per acre price tag for Stella is less than what a developer would pay.

"Where there is open space, we like to see the farmland around it preserved," Sworaski explained. "This was an opportunity to do just that and we were pursuing this for several years."

Purchasing the development rights, Nash said, is "significantly cheaper" than buying the land outright.

"Mayors in the southern part of the county will tell you they struggle with preserving open spaces, versus having ratable development and balancing that with sewer water capacity and the need for affordable housing," Nash added. "All those factors come into play.

"But with Stella Farms, it's saving a part of the fabric of our community and I'm very pleased the county was able to do that — not just for today or tomorrow, but for eternity."

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @By_Phaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

