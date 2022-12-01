More than 1 million square feet of warehouses may be coming to Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Three more warehouses, totaling nearly 1.2 million square feet, may be coming to the township.

Segme Range Property is seeking final Planning Board approval to build a 441,000-square-foot warehouse, which includes 10,000 square feet of ancillary office space, on White Oak Lane and Jake Brown Road.

The proposed site is vacant wooded property except for a gun club which would be demolished.

Segme is also seeking final Planning Board approval for two warehouses, 646,856 and 149,944 square feet, respectively, with a total of 20,000 square feet of office space, on Jake Brown, Cottrell, Spring Hill and Schulmeister roads and Route 9.

This property is primarily vacant and wooded except for a home not subject to the plan.

Hearings on both proposals are scheduled for a special planning board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Municipal Courtroom.

Segme is 99% owned by Efrem Gerszberg, with a business address in Edison. Gerzberg is the principal and president of 2020 Acquisitions, which is developing more than 7 million square feet of warehouse space in New Jersey.

The warehouses are part of the Central 9 Logistics Park which will be built in three phases.

When the entire project is completed, there will be nine buildings with a total of 4.2 million square feet of warehouse space.

The project is part of the township's "Intersection of Jake Brown Road & US Highway 9 and Intersection of Jake Brown Road and White Oak Lane Redevelopment Area."

