Mohawk Valley history: Utica novelist makes best-seller list in U.S., England

 5 days ago
Utica man's latest book a hit

A novel by Utica native Harold Frederic now sits atop the best-seller list, having replaced Stephen Crane's "The Red Badge of Courage." Frederic's "The Damnation of Theron Ware" (published in England as "Illumination" and a best-seller there, too) is set in Octavius (Utica) and tells the story of a young minister and the problems he faces as he attempts to cope with the fast-changing world.

Frederic was born in 1856 in a house in the 400 block of South Street and attended the Advanced School. He got a job as a copy boy with the Utica Observer (the granddaddy of today's Observer-Dispatch) and by 1880, was its editor. He moved on to the Albany Journal and then to the New York Times as its foreign correspondent based in London.

He began to write novels and in 1887 published "Seth's Brother's Wife." That was followed by "The Lawton Girl" and "In the Valley" — a novel about the Revolutionary War and its battles in the Mohawk Valley. Crane has said "it easily is the best historical novel that our country has borne."

1922, 100 years ago

Utica students aid zoo

Students in Utica's public schools begin a drive to purchase an animal for the zoo in Roscoe Conkling Park. The drive's slogan is: "An Animal for the Zoo — A Penny a Week Will Do." The students will vote on the kind of animal to buy and the school raising the most money — in proportion to the number of students enrolled there — will get to name the animal. So far, Kemble School leads, having raised more than $30.

1947, 75 years ago

4-H Club honors

Three area high school students win state honors for 4-H Club projects. They are: Florence Pye of Frankfort, Helen Smith of Utica and Jane Robens of Poland.

More Mohawk Valley history:Fire destroys city of Utica records on Hotel Street, ConMed expands

More local history:Civil War regiments wait, voter turnout drops, Clinton honors

1972, 50 years ago

St. Basil's pastor celebrates milestone

The Rt. Rev. Julien Eliane celebrates his 25th year as pastor of St. Basil's Melkite Catholic Church in Utica. He celebrated his first Mass there on Christmas Eve in 1947. Mr. and Mrs. Edward Chanatry are co-chairs of a testimonial for Eliane. During his 25 years, the parish has built a new church on Sherman Drive and Madison Avenue.

Utica Assemblyman Nicholas J. Calogero is sworn into office by Oneida County Judges John J. Walsh and Arthur Darrigrand.

The $2.5 million Weston's Discount Department Store opens on Kellogg Road in New Hartford. Among those at a ribbon-cutting ceremony are Miss New York State Judith Ann Keith and Joe Pignatano, a coach with the New York Mets. Sam Kur, store manager, says 200 people have been hired to work in the 130,000-square-foot store. The annual payroll is $500,000.

1997, 25 years ago

United Way makes goal

The United Way of Greater Utica raises $3,302,330 — $152,330 over its goal of $3.15 million. Gary Scalzo, campaign chairman, says "This has been a real team effort. Campaign volunteers, United Way staff and our great community came together in order for the campaign to be a success." United Way supports 43 human service agencies.

The Madrigal Singers of the Moravian Church of the Good Shepherd, on Higby Road in New Hartford, are busy rehearsing for their upcoming program at the Renaissance Christmas dinner at the church. They include Zoe May, Terry Pauley, Pat and Steve Mazza, Joyce Trievel and the Rev. Kent Trievel, pastor. There will be a harpsicord recital by Tina Toglia.

In high school basketball, Notre Dame defeats Chittenango, 77 to 71, in overtime behind the shooting of Kevin Roberts (20 points) and Mike Plonisch (20 points). Meanwhile, Holland Patent defeats Oneida, 83 to 46, and are led by Jeremy Wisheart's 30 points and Tim Carl's 24. Shawn Goodfellow leads Oneida with 13 points.

Sarah Dudajek, a freshman at Nazareth College, is named its student ambassador and will conduct campus tours and host prospective students for Nazareth. She is a graduate of Whitesboro Central School.

2012, 10 years ago

Pearl Harbor remembered

Sylvester Puccio of Rome, a survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, is main speaker at the annual luncheon of the Pearl Harbor Association of Central New York in the rooms of the Arthur S. Moran Post, American Legion, in Camden. Meanwhile, there is a memorial service at the Bator Memorial Veterans Park, on Main Street in New York Mills, for those who lost their lives in the attack. Five area sailors went down with the USS Arizona: Ed Bator of New York Mills; Richard Ingalls and his brother, Theodore, of Franklin Springs; George Magee of Utica, and Hugh Stephenson of Sauquoit.

Gerald Fiorini of Rome, chairman of the Oneida County Board of Legislators, selects members for a committee that will create new districts for the board. Last month, the board voted to reduce the number of board members from 29 to 23. Committee members include: George Joseph, R-Clinton; Les Porter, R-Remsen; Robert Koenig, R-Whitesboro; Norman Leach, R-Camden; Frank Tallarino, D-Rome, and Franklin Davis, D-Utica.

The Oneida County Pomona Grange gives Hazel and Herbert Black, of Remsen, awards for public service. They are volunteer drivers who provide transportation to medical appointments for those unable to drive. They also are volunteers for the American Red Cross.

Trivia quiz

John F. Kennedy was 43 years, 236 days old when he was sworn in as 35th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1961, making him the youngest person ever elected president. But, he was not our youngest president ever. Who was? (Answer will appear here next week.)

Answer to last week's question: John Adams, second president of the United States from 1797 to 1801, was the first lawyer to become president. At age 16, he entered Harvard University and earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1755 and a masters in 1758. He studied in the law offices of James Putnam in Worcester, Massachusetts, passed the bar exam and began his practice in Braintree, Massachusetts.

This Week in History is researched and written by Frank Tomaino. E-mail him at ftomaino221@gmail.com.

