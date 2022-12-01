Read full article on original website
NYC mayor defends involuntary hospitalization directive: 'I got elected to look at these systemic problems'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is responding to criticism following the announcement of a controversial directive to treat the city's severely mentally ill.
Drug overdose deaths rise dramatically among pregnant people
Drug overdose deaths among pregnant and postpartum people in the United States have risen sharply in recent years -- especially in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic's onset, a new study says.
