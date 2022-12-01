Read full article on original website
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
Retired Air Force colonel ready to begin new duty as school board member
Riverwalk’s Richard Tatem isn't worried about his lack of experience as he takes over as the District 5 representative on the School Board of Manatee County. But he also understands he has a lot to learn. Tatem was sworn in Nov. 22 and joined newly elected board members Cindy...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands tree-lighting begins Sarasota's holiday season
Marjorie Reda and Migda Cubero wait for the lighting of the 60 foot tree. Eden Williams, Rian Dunn, Jane Goins and Lincoln Dunn are excited for the St. Armands tree lighting. Christina Denuijl, Brenda Watty and Devron Minion came out to support Sarasota Mayor Battie. Sgt. Riffe, Kate Haris and...
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton school employees honored for dedication to education
Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, made surprise visits to four East County school employees. At each visit, Saunders presented the employees with balloons and an award. Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Tiffany Barrett-Greer, a second grade...
Longboat Observer
Fair market rents in Sarasota region up nearly 35% over 2019
When it comes to fair market rent, the North Port-Sarasota-Manatee metropolitan statistical area finished just outside of the top 15 among midsize metro areas in increases since before COVID-19, according to a new study by trade publication Construction Coverage. Since 2019, the region has seen an increase of 34.5% compared...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
Governor DeSantis announces funding for Hurricane Ian victims
The state is providing up to $25 million to help with building materials to help verified nonprofit organizations to restore damaged homes to liveable conditions for people impacted by the storm.
Longboat Observer
Local couple illuminates Selby Gardens for 'Lights in Bloom'
Carolyn Babas counted all the lights for Lights in Bloom once before. And she’s not going to do it again. Babas and her husband Phil are the duo behind Affairs in the Air, a Bradenton-based wedding planner, and she has been hanging the effects for Lights in Bloom for 11 years now.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
fox13news.com
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Longboat Observer
Meals on Wheels collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for senior clients
Bradenton's Gini Mitchell, East County's Shawna Cranston and Lakewood Ranch's Christina Ballard greet people and collect shoeboxes. Lakewood Ranch's Diane Collom and Bob Collom donate 13 shoeboxes. Diane Collom says they have donated 13 shoeboxes to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee for the past eight years. Esplanade at Lakewood...
Small team takes on tremendous boat salvage effort
State fish and wildlife officials are scheduling team rotations well into 2023 to help remove the hundreds of damaged boats that remain after Hurricane Ian
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
Longboat Observer
Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announces Awards Ceremony Inductees
The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation has announced four inductees to the Circus Ring of Fame Class of 2023. The Circus Ring of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of circus throughout their career. The Ring of Fame has more than 150 inductees from around the world as a way to honor distinguished circus art performers and the circus heritage of the Sarasota area.
Longboat Observer
Former NYPD detective moves up to sergeant with Longboat Police
The Longboat Key Police Department recently celebrated the promotion of one of its officers to sergeant. Sean Butler ,46, was promoted within the department Nov. 15. His career with the barrier island’s law enforcement began in May. Prior to moving down south, he worked in the New York Police Department as a detective.
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Restaurants on Anna Maria Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best Anna Maria Island restaurants?. If you are traveling to Anna Maria Island soon and looking for some great places to eat then you’re in luck! Filled with some of the most fantastic restaurants in Florida you will never leave this island hungry. A short drive south of Tampa lies Anna Maria Island connected to the mainland by the Cortez bridge and the Anna Maria Island bridge.
