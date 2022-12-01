Read full article on original website
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County assessing debris situation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
thejaxsonmag.com
Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal
Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands tree-lighting begins Sarasota's holiday season
Marjorie Reda and Migda Cubero wait for the lighting of the 60 foot tree. Eden Williams, Rian Dunn, Jane Goins and Lincoln Dunn are excited for the St. Armands tree lighting. Christina Denuijl, Brenda Watty and Devron Minion came out to support Sarasota Mayor Battie. Sgt. Riffe, Kate Haris and...
Longboat Observer
Retired Air Force colonel ready to begin new duty as school board member
Riverwalk’s Richard Tatem isn't worried about his lack of experience as he takes over as the District 5 representative on the School Board of Manatee County. But he also understands he has a lot to learn. Tatem was sworn in Nov. 22 and joined newly elected board members Cindy...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Longboat Observer
Local couple illuminates Selby Gardens for 'Lights in Bloom'
Carolyn Babas counted all the lights for Lights in Bloom once before. And she’s not going to do it again. Babas and her husband Phil are the duo behind Affairs in the Air, a Bradenton-based wedding planner, and she has been hanging the effects for Lights in Bloom for 11 years now.
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
Longboat Observer
Fair market rents in Sarasota region up nearly 35% over 2019
When it comes to fair market rent, the North Port-Sarasota-Manatee metropolitan statistical area finished just outside of the top 15 among midsize metro areas in increases since before COVID-19, according to a new study by trade publication Construction Coverage. Since 2019, the region has seen an increase of 34.5% compared...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Police Chief resigns amid traffic stop scandal
Mayor Jane Castor said the Chief's 'accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.'. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned Monday morning, Mayor Jane Castor announced, after O’Connor controversially appeared to use her position to get out of a traffic citation. In a tweet Monday...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton school employees honored for dedication to education
Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, made surprise visits to four East County school employees. At each visit, Saunders presented the employees with balloons and an award. Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Tiffany Barrett-Greer, a second grade...
trendingwork.com
Venice Florida Plane Crash Complete Update
On Sunday, the remains of two passengers who were aboard a rented Piper Cherokee plane were discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, to the west of the Venice Municipal Airport. Additionally, the wreckage of the plane was located. The wreckage of the plane was observed around 2:00 p.m. from the air in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately one-third of a mile straight west of the airport, according to the Venice Police Department.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
Longboat Observer
Former NYPD detective moves up to sergeant with Longboat Police
The Longboat Key Police Department recently celebrated the promotion of one of its officers to sergeant. Sean Butler ,46, was promoted within the department Nov. 15. His career with the barrier island’s law enforcement began in May. Prior to moving down south, he worked in the New York Police Department as a detective.
Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico discovered
A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.
