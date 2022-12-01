Still family strong: Bogner Construction, in fourth generation of leadership, celebrates 125th anniversary

WOOSTER – After more than a century, Bogner Construction continues to build on the foundation it laid in 1897 on the city’s south side.

Bogner Construction celebrated its 125th anniversary during a private ceremony earlier this year at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Surrounded by several pieces of equipment, a company photo was taken in front of the grandstands to capture the moment. Bogner Construction built the grandstands in 1936, and the progress photos during 1936 were completed by Liberty Studios, which took the company photograph at the fairgrounds.

Theodore I. Bogner formed Bogner Construction Co. with his three carpenter brothers in 1897. The company specialized in scaffold building and oil well drilling rig buildings.

By 1913, the company evolved into completing all aspects of rough and finish carpentry work and formed a general construction partnership with William Long, who specialized in concrete and masonry construction. Over the subsequent decades the firm of Bogner and Long constructed many custom homes and commercial building in Wooster and Wayne County.

Fourth generation of Bogner Construction

Bogner Construction is a family owned and operated construction business that now spans four generations of leadership. According to many statistics, only 3% of family-owned businesses make it to a fourth generation.

Throughout the years and generations, the family has evolved with the industry and its demand for construction services.

First generation: Theodore “Theo” Bogner

Second generation: Richard and Robert “Pete” (sons of Theo)

Third generation: Ted (son of Richard) and Robert “Bob” (son of Pete)

Fourth generation: Tim (son of Ted) and Brian, Mike and Adam (sons of Bob)

Perhaps the one project that encapsulates the multi-generational success of the company is the Beall Avenue Public School. The school was built during the first generation. A multi-purpose room was added by the second generation. The third generation repurposed the building into the Gault Family Learning Center. The fourth generation has been part of transforming the structure in the Gault Schoolhouse to house College of Wooster students.

Though the leaders and the technology have evolved with the times, the company was built on old-fashioned principles that remain intact today. Bogner Construction’s Statement of Corporate Purpose lays out these principles: To conduct the business in a manner that is constructive, honorable and mutually profitable for employees, clients, trade contractors and the general community.

Those principles were on display when Bogner Construction worked with Buehler’s. All of the construction work done with this Wooster-based regional grocer was done on a handshake.

Bogner Construction has worked with this area’s oldest and most prominent businesses and institutions. In 2009, the company had a reception for businesses and organizations it had worked with for 100-plus years: Ohio State University (formerly the Ohio Agricultural Experimental Station), the College of Wooster (formerly The University of Wooster), Wayne County Board of Commissioners, the City of Wooster, the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce(formerly Wooster Board of Trade), Wooster Brush (formerly Foss Brush Works Co.), Artiflex (formerly Gerstenslager Buggy Works Co.) and PNC Bank (formerly Wayne County National Bank).

Accolades for Bogner company and leader

In 2000, Bogner Construction was named the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year. Ted Bogner was named to the Chamber’s Wall of Fame in 2019. There achievements represent our commitment to always doing things the right way.

Today, Bogner Construction employs more than 80 people who specialize in Commercial Construction with a focus on General Contracting, Construction Management and Design-Build projects.

“No project is too small, too large or complex for our team,” Brian Bogner said. “We have crews concentrating on smaller-scale projects, from one-day projects to some lasting a week or two. We also have crews and a team focused on our larger projects that can span months or even years."

Additionally, Bogner Construction has a separate division for Crane and Equipment Rigging. The fourth generation made a commitment to emphasize and increase this division and recently acquired a Grove 115-ton all-terrain crane to complement its existing crane fleet.

Bogner Construction now has the ability to tackle virtually any type of customer lifting requirements with its 15-ton, 30-ton, 40-ton, 60-ton, and our new 115-ton that can be sized for 60 and 90-ton lifts.

Navigating family relationships, business situations

“Working for a family business and navigating the personal relationships and business situations can come with many challenges,” Brian Bogner said. “However, at the end of each challenge, we always adapt and do what is right for the situation, client, and/or community. Thanks to the support and respect of our clients and community, our services are continually expanding."

“This attitude is at the core of our business philosophy, in order to remain successful, Bogner Construction Company must continuously work to improve our clients’ competitiveness," he said.

As Brian Bogner reflected on the company’s 125 years in business, he said it is not only a testament to the Bogner family and their longevity, but to all of its employees, past and present, who worked to make the company what it is today.

"People do business with people, if it wasn’t for our entire team, I’m not sure we would have lasted through four generations," Brian Bogner said.

The multi-generations expand further than just the Bogner family, the firm has had multiple father and son combinations and even grandfather, father and son skilled craftsmen working for the company.