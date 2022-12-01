Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn football: This Malzahn-era coaching duo could return to the Plains
While the Auburn football program has finally turned the page in the head coaching book by officially bringing Hugh Freeze to the Plains, there is still much work to be done when it comes to putting together the coaching staff. One of Freeze’s first moves in his new position was...
Alabama Football: Selection Committee decides to not pick four best teams
The 2022 Alabama football season is not over. But on Selection Day for the CFB Playoff field, there is a sense of emptiness. Instead of competing in the CFB Playoffs, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The CFB Playoff Selection Committee took the path...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0