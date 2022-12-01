ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
darientimes.com

Woog's World: Transit District tries to offer alternatives to cars

It’s a Westport rite of spring, as common as predictable as daffodils and dandelions. The Board of Finance and Representative Town Meeting will look over the budget for municipal operations. It does the same for the even higher Board of Education request. There’s a bit of slicing here, a...
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation

Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
darientimes.com

Opinion: Remembering a true son of Bridgeport

Reading “Central-Harding: A Thanksgiving Rivalry” (Nov. 20) caused me to reflect on my dad, John Soboeiro, who we lost more than 22 years ago. He played in that game four times (1951-1954), was an assistant football coach under Ed Reilly at Central, and then ran the game for many years in his role as athletics director at Central. Just as the Central-Harding rivalry exemplifies many of the qualities of Bridgeport — the neighborhoods, the ethnic groups, immigration, working-class values — my dad was also a living example of many of Bridgeport’s qualities. I would like to think he personified Bridgeport.
darientimes.com

Ridgefield schools to add security director for $110K a year

RIDGEFIELD — The local public schools are hiring nine school security officers and aim to create a new security director position in the wake of a year-long study of school safety. The school system is shifting from a security guard model to a school security officer model, and Superintendent...
darientimes.com

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
darientimes.com

Greenwich's Rob Mathes is back before a live audience for his traditional Christmas show

GREENWICH — Rob Mathes is back and it wouldn’t be the holiday season without him. The award-winning singer, composer and producer has made his Rob Mathes Holiday Concert into a beloved local tradition. COVID-19 concerns kept him from performing in front of the typically packed audiences he brings in, forcing him to record and stream his concert. But things are back for 2022.
darientimes.com

Stretch of Randolph Road in Middletown reopens after crash Monday evening, police say

MIDDLETOWN — Local police said a section of a local street that was closed Monday evening due to a motor vehicle accident has reopened. The crash occurred on Randolph Road and did not result in any major injuries or public safety hazards, according to Middletown police. The stretch of Randolph Road between Ridge Road and East Ridge Road was closed around 5:44 p.m., police said. Travelers in the area were warned to expect delays and/or detours.
darientimes.com

I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash

DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy