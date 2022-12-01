Read full article on original website
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: On Trump's claim what about Nixon?
Regarding the article “Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena” (Nov. 12, TribLIVE): President Trump’s suit asserts that “no president or former president has ever been compelled” to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas. What about Watergate and President Nixon? The only reason he didn’t have to was his resignation and President Ford’s pardon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP needs new leadership
Wave the great “red wave” goodbye. The disaster that was the 2022 midterms falls directly at the GOP establishment’s feet. Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Ronna (ROMNEY) McDaniel could be given the ball on their opponent’s 1-yard line and four plays later have scored a safety. This group makes the Three Stooges look like Harvard graduates.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Biden gets raked over the coals for dismissing border visit: 'Head in the sand'
President Biden is facing heavy criticism for dismissing the importance of visiting the US-Mexico border. Biden is being accused of burying his head in the sand.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate should follow House, end luxury car leases
A former state representative once joked that he wisely kept his sparkling new state-leased vehicle out of sight in his home garage when he was in the district and drove around town in an old beater to remind his constituents that he was a man of the people. Like everyone...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
