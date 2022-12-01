ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Letter to the editor: On Trump's claim what about Nixon?

Regarding the article “Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena” (Nov. 12, TribLIVE): President Trump’s suit asserts that “no president or former president has ever been compelled” to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas. What about Watergate and President Nixon? The only reason he didn’t have to was his resignation and President Ford’s pardon.
Letter to the editor: GOP needs new leadership

Wave the great “red wave” goodbye. The disaster that was the 2022 midterms falls directly at the GOP establishment’s feet. Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Ronna (ROMNEY) McDaniel could be given the ball on their opponent’s 1-yard line and four plays later have scored a safety. This group makes the Three Stooges look like Harvard graduates.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Editorial: Senate should follow House, end luxury car leases

A former state representative once joked that he wisely kept his sparkling new state-leased vehicle out of sight in his home garage when he was in the district and drove around town in an old beater to remind his constituents that he was a man of the people. Like everyone...

