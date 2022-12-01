Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
Retired Air Force colonel ready to begin new duty as school board member
Riverwalk’s Richard Tatem isn't worried about his lack of experience as he takes over as the District 5 representative on the School Board of Manatee County. But he also understands he has a lot to learn. Tatem was sworn in Nov. 22 and joined newly elected board members Cindy...
Longboat Observer
Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announces Awards Ceremony Inductees
The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation has announced four inductees to the Circus Ring of Fame Class of 2023. The Circus Ring of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of circus throughout their career. The Ring of Fame has more than 150 inductees from around the world as a way to honor distinguished circus art performers and the circus heritage of the Sarasota area.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands tree-lighting begins Sarasota's holiday season
Marjorie Reda and Migda Cubero wait for the lighting of the 60 foot tree. Eden Williams, Rian Dunn, Jane Goins and Lincoln Dunn are excited for the St. Armands tree lighting. Christina Denuijl, Brenda Watty and Devron Minion came out to support Sarasota Mayor Battie. Sgt. Riffe, Kate Haris and...
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton school employees honored for dedication to education
Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, made surprise visits to four East County school employees. At each visit, Saunders presented the employees with balloons and an award. Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Tiffany Barrett-Greer, a second grade...
Longboat Observer
Local couple illuminates Selby Gardens for 'Lights in Bloom'
Carolyn Babas counted all the lights for Lights in Bloom once before. And she’s not going to do it again. Babas and her husband Phil are the duo behind Affairs in the Air, a Bradenton-based wedding planner, and she has been hanging the effects for Lights in Bloom for 11 years now.
Longboat Observer
Meals on Wheels collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for senior clients
Bradenton's Gini Mitchell, East County's Shawna Cranston and Lakewood Ranch's Christina Ballard greet people and collect shoeboxes. Lakewood Ranch's Diane Collom and Bob Collom donate 13 shoeboxes. Diane Collom says they have donated 13 shoeboxes to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee for the past eight years. Esplanade at Lakewood...
Longboat Observer
Fair market rents in Sarasota region up nearly 35% over 2019
When it comes to fair market rent, the North Port-Sarasota-Manatee metropolitan statistical area finished just outside of the top 15 among midsize metro areas in increases since before COVID-19, according to a new study by trade publication Construction Coverage. Since 2019, the region has seen an increase of 34.5% compared...
Longboat Observer
Former NYPD detective moves up to sergeant with Longboat Police
The Longboat Key Police Department recently celebrated the promotion of one of its officers to sergeant. Sean Butler ,46, was promoted within the department Nov. 15. His career with the barrier island’s law enforcement began in May. Prior to moving down south, he worked in the New York Police Department as a detective.
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
Comments / 0