3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Urgent: 5 Things Hudson Valley NY Firefighters Want You to Know
You probably go throughout your day, not really thinking about fire safety much, but fire fighters think about it every minute of every day. Recently I got a letter in the mail from my local fire department. In it, they shared a few things that they asked everyone to do to help them out.
Keep These Christmas Tree Safety Tips in Mind This Holiday Season
In the last few weeks, families all across the Hudson Valley have decked their halls with lights and decorations welcoming in the holiday season. Many real Christmas trees have found their way into living rooms all over the Hudson Valley. While you debate whether or not to put tri-color or white lights on your tree, The New York State Association of Fire Chiefs wants to remind you of some fire safety tips this holiday season.
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley
It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile
This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
PHOTOS: Massive Response for Dump Truck Fire on Route 9
Numerous firetrucks and nearly two dozen firefighters descended on a massive dump truck that had caught fire and was billowing smoke on Route 9 this weekend. Photos show just how important the swift response was to avoiding a bigger emergency. Dump Truck Fire in Lower Hudson Valley. "We were alerted...
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions
Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Can You Legally Cut A Christmas Tree On Public Property In New York?
Let's face it: Christmas trees are expensive. You're generally looking at a price tag of at least $100 for something that might last a few weeks. So what about the hundreds of thousands of free-range trees growing all over the public lands of New York state?. Christmas Trees in New...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]
Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy
We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early." CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
