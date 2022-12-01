Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Worst Nightmare Could Be Coming True
Greene is among the lawmakers who have backed Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, but he faces a tougher road to the job than expected.
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff makes apocalyptic prediction GOP-led House will be 'chaos'
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview on Sunday morning that under Republican leadership the House of Representatives would be 'chaos'. Schiff, known for his melodramatic pronouncements, made the apocalyptic prediction when asked about his potential removal from the House Intelligence Committee, which he currently chairs, in an interview on ABC News's This Week.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
The Jewish Press
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
Daily Beast
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
Walker "one of the worst candidates" in GOP history: Georgia Lt. Gov.
Herschel Walker, a Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, will "probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history," Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said in an interview with CBS News. Why it matters: The comments come mere days before the Dec....
"Don't want to be held hostage": GOP braces for chaotic speaker fight
The certainty projected by supporters of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is fraying as House Republicans prepare for the prospect of a right-wing revolt hobbling his bid for speaker. Why it matters: McCarthy failing to win on the first ballot could theoretically result in a weeks or even months-long...
