Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tequila Atkins lit a dog on fire after she got in an argument with her girlfriend. Atkins’ girlfriend kept two dogs in her possession at their homeless camp between a Walgreens near Waldo Road and University Avenue. Atkins’ partner left the scene after the argument...
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
WCJB
Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a dog that loves to go for car rides Coco. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a best friend.
WCJB
Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Board of County commissioners announced the curbside collection of recyclables resumes on Monday. It will be for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins now if needed. Residents can expect their curbside...
WCJB
Family in Marion County is without a home after it caught on fire
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of seven from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire Sunday afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th St in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
WCJB
State of Florida marker will be unveiled next February at an historic cemetery in Archer
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic cemetery in Archer is receiving another distinction. The people who run the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration organization say a state of Florida marker will be unveiled next February. Funding for the marker was provided by the Florida Public Archeology Network. The historic African...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
WCJB
A family of 7′s home went up in flames
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WCJB
MSCO identifies victim of first homicide in Dunnellon in 32 years
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff’s office is releasing the name of the man killed in Dunnellon in the first suspected homicide in the city in the last 32 years according to city leaders. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say Eric Daugherty, 41, was killed on Walnut Street in...
WCJB
University of Florida unveils Black Experience Installation at Reitz Union
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the University of Florida unveiled the Black Experience Installation at the Reitz Union Auditorium on campus on Monday. The project has been in the works for 4 years with funding secured in 2019. The colorful display was designed by 14 committee members comprised of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.
WCJB
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
WCJB
Gainesville Historic Preservation board will meet to consider demolition of Thelma A. Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville Historic Preservation board will consider the demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center. on Tuesday. The Thelma Boltin Center is located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. The property is owned by the city of Gainesville. The building had suffered a roof collapse...
WCJB
Hearing to determine if bond of Salt Life co-founder should be revoked in murder case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked. Hutto, who lives in Wellborn, is involved in a murder case in Palm Beach County. He is accused of killing Grace Duncan of Lake City in...
WCJB
Man went on a crime spree in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies. Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak. In 1 of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at...
WCJB
FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. FHP officials say a vehicle crashed into a tree. The roadway is now clear at this time.
Comments / 0