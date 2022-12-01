Where do you stand? Stetson students work polls at new Center for Public Opinion Research

DELAND — For college students with a passion for politics, opportunities for participating in the process usually include party-based clubs and a debate team.

Stetson University recently expanded on such options in a big way with its Center for Public Opinion Research, which opened in October.

Steven Smallpage, an associate professor of political science and the center's director, said the center will eventually be totally student-run with some oversight from faculty.

"It's meant to be a student experience, get them in the trenches, they're making calls, they’re talking to people, and eventually they'll be the ones writing the press releases and running the social media," Smallpage said in a phone interview.

It's also a paying gig with wages starting at $11.25 per hour.

Unsurprisingly, the first handful of students who were excited about it were political science majors, but Smallpage emphasized that's not a requirement and he hopes to see more students of different majors get involved over time.

"The core thing that we're doing is politics, but it's open to all students of all majors because there's so many things that, in order to run a center effectively, you need," Smallpage said. "You need to have everybody in the room because that's the hallmark of a good organization — if you have multiple voices, multiple disciplines, all sort of doing their part and making everything synergize."

The independent, nonpartisan survey research center currently has about 20 student staffers and two student supervisors.

Peyton France, a junior political science and pre-law major at Stetson, is one of the supervisors.

So far, the center published poll results on recent statewide election races and statewide Halloween candy preferences.

Out of the more than 1,000 Floridians polled, 53% named Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as their No. 1 candy while licorice received the lowest score.

France said students dealt with a couple of negative nellies while making calls, which are recorded for training and educational purposes, but that most respondents were happy to participate in the student-led initiative.

She said she was surprised at the kinds of things that may result in a respondent wavering in their answer and pointed to the sound of typing as an example.

"If you don’t stay completely on script and completely unbiased, people will change what they say," France said in a phone interview. "If they even heard a clacking of the keyboard, they might say 'I don’t really know.'"

Though they've so far encountered less negativity from respondents than some students expected, Smallpage said if a student caller feels threatened or the respondent is being inappropriate, they've been instructed to thank the respondent for their time and end the call.

"First and foremost, this is a place of higher learning and this is an experience for our students, and we still need to protect them," Smallpage said.

When it came to the survey on recent statewide midterm races, students made calls to alumni first and then to homes in the greater Orlando area.

Liam Leider, a senior political science major and the center's other student supervisor, said there was a little bit of a difference between the results of their poll and the results of the election, but he was still happy with their work and the experience.

"I still see that as a win for us because it was one of the first surveys we pushed out," Leider said in a phone interview. "Polls are always a great way to see what the mass public thinks, but it's impossible for us to call every single American and ask them who they’re going to vote for."

The trouble with polling

One of the issues Leider said the polling center has dealt with is a low response rate, something Smallpage said can be expected for various reasons.

Smallpage said one explanation is the decline in the number of households that have landline phones.

“The ways that we communicate with each other, the way that we process or get our information, all that stuff has changed," Smallpage said.

These days, less than 40% of households in the United States utilize a landline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been tracking phone ownership in the U.S. as a by-product of its biannual National Health Interview Survey for nearly two decades. In 2004, more than 90% of U.S. households had an operational landline.

Attitudes toward polling also have changed over the years, particularly given the results of the past two presidential elections and the way a number of pre-election surveys captured, or failed to capture, how much support a candidate would likely receive.

As a result, a number of polling organizations, including the American Association for Public Opinion Research and Pew Research Center, are reviewing how election surveys are put together and administered and how the results of those surveys are analyzed.

"One of the things we learned from 2016 is some people just don't want to answer for ideological or partisan reasons, and that's going to make your poll not as accurate as it could've been," Smallpage said.

The professor said one thing people need to understand is the difference between informed confidence and certainty.

"The polling community still believes if we do it the right way, we can get some pretty reliable results," Smallpage said. "We’re giving you as best of an estimate as science can produce."

Looking toward the future

The center is starting with locally-focused polls, but the plan is to ultimately tackle national issues with nationwide input, according to Stetson University President Chris Roellke.

"Establishing a new polling center as part of Stetson’s existing Institute for Social Research is a natural extension of our university’s nationally recognized strength in political science studies," Roellke said in a news release. "Our goal is to grow the center and eventually expand its focus to national politics and polling to join other leading opinion-based polling institutions in the U.S."

The center already is having an impact on what some students envision for their own future.

Leider said he hopes to work in polling after he graduates.

"I think what we’re doing is pretty cool," Leider said.

France said while she still wants to go to law school, being involved with the polling center has reshaped what she wants to do.

"I just enjoy being able to listen and learn from everyone and seeing the outcomes of our research and the fruits of all of our data," France said. "I’ve been really grateful for this opportunity."