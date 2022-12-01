ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach News-Journal

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Long, twisting road finally includes brief stop in DeLand for Stetson

By Ryan Pritt, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago
DELAND — Already, it's been a long, twisting, rugged road for the Stetson men's basketball team.

No matter which side it's driven on.

Even after finally playing a home opener on Tuesday, a 125-51 breeze over Division-II Johnson University, the Hatters (4-2) have played twice as many games in Europe — Dublin, Ireland to be exact — than in the cozy confines of the Edmunds Center.

It's enough to have anyone a little mixed up and that includes senior center Mahamadou Diawara.

"[Ireland] was kind of weird the way they drive on the left, in America they drive on the right," Diawara said. "First time seeing that I was like, 'Wow, that's weird.'"

HATTERS ROLL:Stetson steamrolls Johnson University 125-51 in home opener

STETSON STUNNER:Florida State men's basketball suffers stunning loss to Stetson in season opener

The Hatters' excursion to the Emerald Isle was part of a two-game stint in the ASUN/MAAC Dublin Basketball Classic On Nov. 18 and 19. Stetson split, picking up a 78-68 victory over Rider before falling 66-62 to Niagara.

And while the road has been tough, it hasn't necessarily been unkind. Still looking for its first winning record since 2000-2001, the Hatters got off to a heck of a nice start, winning their first three games including victories at Florida State and at South Florida. Not bad for a team that lost its three leading scorers from last season and was picked to finish next to last in the 14-team Atlantic Sun Conference.

However, those low expectations don't seem to matter much to Stetson players and coaches and there's a palpable togetherness among them; a closeness only strengthened after weeks on the road.

"We have some new guys, I just don't like them . . . I love them," Diawara said.

Coach Donnie Jones believes the travels, trials and tribulations — which will continue with five road games in the team's next six contests — have and will continue to create chemistry that could be key down the stretch.

"We knew what our schedule consisted of and I knew it was going to be a tough road," Jones said. "I love how our morale on our team has really stayed together, grew together. We talk about brotherhood, that's one of our core values and how our guys can come together and how we cheer for each other and how we come together in these kinds of environments — I think this is where you build your team. There's no champions in November, it's a process and it's been a great process for us early.

"I think each game has been a good lesson, win or lose, early on."

Strength in numbers

While players are still settling into roles and learning to play with each other, Jones said the team has begun to embrace and embody an identity, one that centers around depth and unselfishness.

"I think we have depth," Jones said. "We are playing six, seven, eight, nine and 10 guys and a lot of those guys could be starters for this team. I think our identity is we're an unselfish team, we're a team that plays together. I think we can score the ball, obviously we've been able to do that, I think the defense is the key now as we continue to grow.

"We've got to do it by a committee. I don't think we're a one-man team, I think we're a team and the teams that are really good in March are not the guys that have one guy that carries them, it's got a component and a group of guys that play together."

Those sentiments are certainly supported statistically.

Heading into Tuesday's win, 11 players were averaging over 10 minutes per game for Stetson with seven at 19 minutes or better. Those seven were all averaging at least 7.2 points per game led by sophomore Luke Brown at 15.5. Brown didn't play on Tuesday as he recovered from illness but is expected to play on Sunday at Florida.

But according to Diawara, those types of numbers don't matter much to the Hatters.

"It doesn't matter who's starting, we're all good," Diawara said. "Just got to put five players in and play basketball."

Sunshine state supremacy

Counting a pair of exhibition wins over Tampa and St. Leo, the Hatters improved to 5-0 against in-state competition with Tuesday's win over Johnson.

That streak figures to be put to the test in a big way at 2 p.m. on Sunday as the Hatters prepare to travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators. It's a place Jones spent over a decade as an assistant (1996-2007) and even with a couple of marquee wins over in-state foes already, he admitted another on Sunday would be a special one.

"Big game, obviously, Florida, so much respect, spent 11 years of my life there," Jones said. "That place is special to me because of what we experienced while I was there with the national championships and all the great players I got to coach, it was amazing. A lot of friends and people still in that community there we'll get to see this weekend. But another great opportunity for us to walk into a historic place and play a Power-Five team."

Beyond Sunday, the Hatters will play Webber International and Central Florida among its five remaining nonconference games, giving Stetson the opportunity to be 8-0 entering its Atlantic Sun schedule.

Not that Jones or the team are about to look that far ahead.

"I haven't been counting them," Jones said with a smile.

Reach Ryan Pritt at rpritt@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @RPritt.

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

