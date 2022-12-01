Joey Cantens, Daytona State building a cohesive team in coach’s second year

DAYTONA BEACH — Joey Cantens inherited a roster with only one player on it.

He signed on as Daytona State men's basketball head coach in June of 2021, taking over a program that went 7-12 the year before. He had one month to recruit as many talented players as possible. And when he did, the squad didn’t have any time left for summer workouts. The preseason had already arrived. The team finished 11-19.

“It was hard,” Cantens said.

Now, less than 18 months after coming to Daytona Beach, Cantens has his Falcons undefeated at 7-0 and ranked 19th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

Unlike 2021, they enjoyed a full offseason. Cantens had more time to construct his roster and could be more selective with it. He brought in eight new players, adding to the five still around from last season’s group. All but one of the 13 participated in summer workouts.

For seven weeks, the Falcons focused on weightlifting, skill development and team-building. They didn’t run full practices. No 5-on-5 scrimmages. Cantens didn’t want his guys to burn out before the season, but he saw them grow on and off the court.

“This year, everybody bonded with each other,” sophomore Trey Johnson said. “Off-the-court stuff has never been an issue. On-the-court stuff has always been fixed.”

“They actually know each other,” Cantens said. “They care about each other. Last year, we never had the time to build that.”

Daytona State has shown that connection since the season began on Nov. 1. The Falcons are putting up 100.9 points per game, and 57% of their field goals have come off assists. They possess five scorers averaging double-digit point totals, including 20.1 points per contest from sophomore Jacob Crews.

On defense, they’re allowing 76.3 points per contest.

Cantens also made adjustments. As a second-year head coach, he simplified his schemes, removing plays from his offensive list and playing mostly man-to-man defense. Plus, he just feels comfortable in the head coach’s seat.

“The energy is totally different,” Crews said. “It’s positive energy, positive vibes all the time. If somebody’s down, we bring them up fast.”

When the feeling isn’t positive, the Falcons know what to do. Cantens dedicated “a lot of time” to improving team communication during the summer and preseason.

He led skits, giving players specific scenarios and asking how they should react in those situations. If there was an on-court dispute during practice, he huddled the whole team up and made them air their grievances and move past them before resuming.

Cantens said he hasn’t talked about the top-25 ranking with his team. But his players chat about it amongst themselves.

“We just want our recognition and respect like every other team,” Crews said. “We definitely believe we’re in the mix. That’s one thing, as a team, we do know. We all have confidence in the coaches and each other.”

At 7-0, they’re gaining that recognition and respect. Cantens has more of a granular bottom line, though.

“That’s all good, and they’re deserving of it,” he said. “But we have to be good today so we can win Friday. We have to be good today so we can win in January and February.”

Daytona State will look to move to 8-0 Friday when it takes on South Georgia Technical College. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff at Eastern Florida State College.