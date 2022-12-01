ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stories of Hope: Palm Terrace student benefits from Food Brings Hope's Change the Code

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
My name is Taliah Wilder. I am 9 years old and I am a fourth-grader at Palm Terrace Elementary School. I really like Food Brings Hope’s Change the Code program and find it interesting. I love our teacher, Ms. Martinez.

We take these tests that help determine where we are so that she can help us in our reading classes. Ms. Martinez gives us books to read and helps us on what we are working on now so that we know better when we get back into the classroom.

Before the Thanksgiving break, we went on a fun basketball game to see the Eagles versus Saints at Embry-Riddle. That was my fifth time going to a basketball game!

Stories of Hope:B-CU grad credits her college success to FBH Community

Stories of Hope:FBHonors grad shares how the program helped her succeed

Science is my favorite subject and I have an A in science right now. I like doing science experiments with my teacher Ms. Jones.

I live with my mom in Daytona. I have an older sister that attends FAMU and a younger brother that lives with my auntie. Right now, my mom and I are taking care of my nana who is not feeling well. We visit her house everyday when we get home. We will stay with Nana this Christmas but we usually get together in our living room to pray and play Family Feud.

For Christmas, my family makes turkey, ham, red velvet cake and potato salad. I hope to get two different types of slime kits. For Christmas, I am hoping for a Christmas miracle which is that my Nana gets better.

I used to be a cheerleader, but I now like to play soccer. My favorite movies are “Wakanda,” “Avatar” and “Black Adam.” If I were to be a Disney princess, I would be Princess Aurora.

About this series: The FBH Community’s mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty. FBH Community hosts programs such as Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone, TeenZone, FBHonors and Change the Code, Pierson Family Literacy, Homes Bring Hope and the FBH Prosperity Initiative help hardworking families struggling with hunger, housing insecurity, underemployment, and low levels of literacy. Overhead is covered by the Hosseini Family Foundation, so 100% of donations go directly to the programs and families. Throughout the holidays, The News-Journal is highlighting the organization by publishing the stories of some of its young participants. To donate to the organization, or to brighten the holidays by donating a gift to a child, email info@foodbringshope.org.

