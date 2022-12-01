ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCJB

Lake City council members refuse response to Columbia County’s Richardson Center letter

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite shared responsibility between property ownership and upkeep, Lake City council members say they want no part in more potential responsibility for the Richardson Community Center. At Monday’s Lake City City Council meeting, one agenda item addressed a letter from Columbia County Commissioner Robby Hollingsworth...
WCJB

Trenton and Bell voters will head to the polls for the municipal elections

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Trenton and Bell are heading to the polls for the municipal elections on Tuesday. Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year. Either businesswoman Robbi Coarsey or Gilchrist County emergency management coordinator Ryan Clemons...
WCJB

Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WCJB

State of Florida marker will be unveiled next February at an historic cemetery in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic cemetery in Archer is receiving another distinction. The people who run the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration organization say a state of Florida marker will be unveiled next February. Funding for the marker was provided by the Florida Public Archeology Network. The historic African...
WCJB

Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Board of County commissioners announced the curbside collection of recyclables resumes on Monday. It will be for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins now if needed. Residents can expect their curbside...
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
WCJB

University of Florida unveils Black Experience Installation at Reitz Union

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the University of Florida unveiled the Black Experience Installation at the Reitz Union Auditorium on campus on Monday. The project has been in the works for 4 years with funding secured in 2019. The colorful display was designed by 14 committee members comprised of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.
WCJB

Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
WCJB

Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
WCJB

Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case

WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
WCJB

Driver Extricated After Collision Resulting in Rollover in Ocala

UF Professor of Business Jinhong Xie and colleagues studied hundreds of Amazon listings for vacuum cleaners to better understand the way advertised sales mislead customers. Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King Street. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST. Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King...
WCJB

Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
WCJB

Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...

