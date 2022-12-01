ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Journal Standard

Here are 17 new businesses or storefronts that opened in Freeport area in 2022

By The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQS1n_0jTYJhon00

As 2022 winds down, it's time to take a look at how the business landscape changed in the city of Freeport and in the surrounding areas.

Freeport added more than 15 new businesses or storefronts within the last year, according to the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Bill Clow, the business engagement director for the Greater Freeport Partnership , said some of the businesses may not be a new business, but new to the area.

Here's a list of the businesses that either opened for the first time or opened new storefronts in Freeport and the surrounding areas.

Allstate Insurance

Location : 722 N. Turner Ave., Freeport

Phone: 815-207-2943

The Boujie Bookkeeper

Location: second floor at 1525 S. Forest Road, Freeport

Phone : 815-275-6923

For more : www.theboujeebookkeeper.com

Local news: Here are Freeport's 10 largest employers, and the biggest wants to hire 175 more people

Country Financial

Location: 224 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Phone : 815-275-3997

EP 2 Crafts & More

Location : 2252 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Phone: 815-618-8056

For more : www.ep2craftsandmore.com

Everything Home

Location : 1261 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Phone : 815-801-0022

For more: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076256284623

Fin Fur Feather Pet Shop

Location: 20 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport

Phone : 815-599-0000

For more: www.finfurfeatherpetshop.com

Glamping at the Haven

Location: 306 E. Pomeroi St., Freeport

Phone: 630-270-0227

More Freeport coverage: The Meadows will be home to new brand name stores after $11M investment

Haas Apparel

Location: 243 W. Maple Ave., Stockton

Phone: 815-541-9061

For more: http://haasapparel.com/

Happy Car Quick Lanes

Location : 1829 S. West Ave., Freeport

Phone : 815-650-2147

Idea Space Business Suites + Co-working

Location: 1525 S. Forest Rd., Freeport

Phone : 630-484-1855

For more: https://ideaspacecoworking.com/

NAACP

Location: 1113 W. Meadows Dr., Freeport

Phone : 815-291-6401

For more: https://naacpfreeport.org/

Quiet Souls

Location : 18 W. Stephenson St. Suite 202, Freeport

Phone : 815-616-8934

For more: www.facebook.com/freeportquietsouls/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AK5RF_0jTYJhon00

Radiance Beauty Lounge

Location: 120 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport

Phone: 815-232-7188

For more: radiancebeautylounge.org

Related: 'We are here. We are open;' Freeport's first substance abuse treatment facility now open

Rosecrance

Location : 1631 S. Galena Ave., Freeport

Phone : 815-299-8099

For more: rosecrance.org/locations/rosecrance-freeport/

Sinnissippi Centers

Location : 325 Illinois Route 2, Dixon

Phone: 815-284-6611 ext. 8253

Trina Bankord Andersen - Edward Jones

Location: Suite 209 at 750 Kiawanis Drive, Freeport

Phone: 815-235-4621

Did we miss any new businesses or storefronts in Freeport? Shoot us an email at frontdoor@journalstandard.com.

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Here are 17 new businesses or storefronts that opened in Freeport area in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Chicago’s famous T-Rex Sue has been...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Bargain Maxx is an overstock store that features top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Owner Marty Allen opened in July 2020 and […]
fortatkinsononline.com

Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building

A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockton holds annual ‘Christmas Walk’

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend. There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held. Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing […]
Q985

Thieves in Illinois Stole a $45,000 Tractor, But No One Can Figure Out How

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a $45,000 tractor that was stolen from Meridian Implement in Rockford last week, and many people are wondering; how did the thieves pull this off?. One BIG Tractor Job. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, a Mahindra...
WIFR

Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Two Stabbing Victims in Rockford

Like usual, we sit on a story hoping for TRANSPARENCY. Winnebago County has the worst transparency ever I swear…. Officials have not released any information. So we are just going to post the information that HAS been provided to us. Sources are reporting 2 stabbing victims this morning. It is...
superhits106.com

Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks

A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
1440 WROK

Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors

One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
rockrivercurrent.com

Cucina di Rosa’s cannolis made ‘the old-fashion way’ may still be sold after the restaurant’s closure

ROCKFORD — Inside Cucina di Rosa, you can find Rose Mary Leggio hand-rolling cannolis the same way they were made in her hometown of Sambuca di Sicilia almost a century ago. It’s a recipe her grandmother got from a baker in the Sicilian village, and Leggio commits to making the shells one-by-one rather than using stainless steel rollers or other devices.
WIFR

Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found […]
x1071.com

Rollover Accident in Lafayette County

A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
nbc15.com

1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
WIFR

Dog gets blastomycosis after digging in the dirt

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.
The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

1K+
Followers
287
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

 http://journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy