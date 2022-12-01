ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying on budget? 5 inexpensive Christmas gift and date ideas for someone in Louisville

By Matthew Glowicki, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago
Remember those coupon books you would make as a kid to give as Christmas gifts? Who says you can't run with that idea this holiday season? For friends and loved ones, there's no need for big purchases when all they want for Christmas is time with you.

Whether your budget's a bit tighter this year or you're simply looking to give a thoughtful gift that can't be found in stores, here are a few thrifty Louisville-centric ideas that require little cash but promise big joy.

A 'Speed date' in Louisville

Louisville is lucky to have this gem right in our backyard, and thanks to Brown-Forman, the Speed Museum, 2035 S 3rd St., is free on Sundays. Give the gift of a Sunday stroll through one of the museum's many permanent collections, including Kentucky-focused art and African, Native American and European exhibits. Check out temporary galleries and artwork, including a Claude Monet waterlily painting, on temporary loan, and "Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary," which runs through Jan. 22.

COST: Free (some special exhibitions may require additional ticket purchases)

Go on a hiking adventure in a Louisville park

Whether its a picnic in one of the more than 100 parks in Louisville, a hike at one of The Parklands of Floyds Fork parks or a hunt for fossils at the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana, the great outdoors offers a perfect setting for quality time. Plan ahead by downloading the free AllTrails app to find trails and hikes of any difficulty level. The outing is a perfect way to soak in some Vitamin D and good company without tapping into your wallet.

COST: Most parks are free. Falls of the Ohio State Park parking is $2

Volunteer with a buddy at a charity of your choice in Louisville

If giving gifts warms your heart more than receiving them, take that feeling one step further and give the gift of paying it forward. Find a cause that both you and your giftee care about, pick a local group that's advancing that cause, and make plans to roll up your sleeves and help. After the bell-ringing and holiday food drives go away, plenty of organizations will still need help.

A bit of time with a search engine should do the trick, but for starters, Louisville Parks and Recreation has a slew of volunteering opportunities, Metro United Way has a volunteering opportunity hub on its website and Louisville Metro Government’s website has a compilation of opportunities geared toward serving those experiencing homelessness. That only scratches the surface. Setting aside time to help others is a great way to create new memories with friends and loved ones, all while helping your community.

COST: Free

Catch a discount movie at this Louisville theater

With so many different kinds of movies in theaters throughout the year, the gift of a few hours in front of the big screen with a pal should be a good fit for most. Tickets on Tuesdays at Baxter Avenue Theatres, 1250 Bardstown Road, are just $5.75. This locally-owned theater, which opened in 1996, shows first-run major theatrical releases as well as international and independent films on its eight screens. Did we mention there are reclining plush seats? The hardest part of this gift will probably be agreeing on which movie to see.

COST: $5.75

Step into the past

Give the gift of a treasure hunt at one of Louisville's many vintage and antique stores. Even without buying a thing, these shops are playgrounds for history buffs and vintage lovers. Make a day of it with a friend and plan on searching for the coolest, kitschiest items. Casually browse or have a little fun with your visit and make a bingo card. For large-scale, multi-room browsing, there's the Louisville Antique Market, 845 E. Jefferson St., Mellwood Antiques and Interiors, 1860 Mellwood Ave., and Fleur de Flea Vintage Market, 947 E. Breckinridge St.

There are plenty of smaller gems throughout the county that focus on flashback fashions, vinyl records, or furniture. No matter where you pick, you'll have a friend by your side to share in the thrill of a good find.

COST: Free admission. What you find after that is up to you!

