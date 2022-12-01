Shaun Livingston among 13 from Peoria area part of IBCA Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

NBA champion Shaun Livingston highlights the Peoria-area individuals headed to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's hall of fame class for 2023.

Eight players and coaches along with two officials, a media member and two friends of basketball with ties to the Peoria area are part of the IBCA's Class of 2023, announced Monday. The hall of fame banquet is scheduled for May 6 at CEFCU Arena on the Illinois State University campus.

Livingston, the Peoria High all-American, won back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2003 and 2004, then went on to win three NBA titles as a player with the Golden State Warriors. He added a fourth this past summer as the Warriors director of players affairs and engagement.

Bradley University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Peoria High all-stater Chris Reynolds will also be enshrined. Reynolds starred on the 1989 AA runner-up team and went on to play for Bob Knight at Indiana.

Eureka's Caty Bane (Eeten), Morton's Beth Ehresman (Landes) and Charlie Thomas, who played at Washington and Eastern Illinois round out the Peoria-area players set for induction.

Longtime Illinois Central College women's assistant coach Greg Martin, Kevin Metzger, who coached the East Peoria boys and Limestone girls, and Peoria Notre Dame boys assistant Marty Stenoish are also set to head into the hall.

Other Peoria-area inductees include media member Brad Bennewitz of Galesburg radio along with officials Randy and Ron Leitner of Pekin. East Peoria's Margaret Kizer and Donna Thomas get the nod as IBCA Friends of Basketball.

