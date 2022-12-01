KHSAA Class 3A football championship: CAL vs. Bardstown players to watch, matchup, history

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Of the six state football championship games scheduled for this weekend, only one will match two undefeated teams.

That showdown comes in Class 3A, where Christian Academy (14-0) will meet Bardstown (14-0) at noon Saturday at the University of Kentucky Kroger Field in Lexington.

Christian Academy has rolled through its schedule this season, its only test coming in a 30-24 victory over Paducah Tilghman in the third round of the playoffs.

Bardstown is 2-0 in games decided by 10 points or less, beating Greenwood 20-15 in its season opener and Mason County 38-28 in last week’s state semifinals.

These teams haven’t met since playing in the same district — Class 2A, District Four — from 2011-14. CAL won all six meetings during that four-year span, including two victories in the playoffs.

KHSAA football:12 top players to watch at this weekend's state football finals

Here's a closer look at the matchup:

History

CAL is 2-0 all-time in state finals, both coming in Class 2A. The Centurions beat Danville 24-6 in the 2016 championship game and defeated Mayfield 34-26 in the 2018 final. This will be the first state final for head coach Hunter Cantwell, who’s in his fourth season at the school.

Bardstown is 4-3 all-time in state finals and will be making its first appearance since 2001 — a 47-16 rout of Prestonsburg in the Class 2A final. The Tigers also won the Class 2A title in 1981 and captured Class A crowns in 1967 and 1970. This will be the first state final for head coach David Clark, who’s in his 16th season at the school.

Players to watch

CAL junior quarterback Cole Hodge leads the state in touchdown passes (45) and completion rate (74.6%), having completed 156 of 209 passes for 2,774 yards and just four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 669 yards and nine TDs. He was named the Class 3A, District Four Player of the Year and has offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Kentucky. His top targets are sophomore Trey Cotton (48 catches, 896 yards, 11 TDs) and junior Justin Ruffin (35 catches, 711 yards, 12 TDs). Senior Gavin Copenhaver (1,007 yards, 17 TDs) anchors the running game. Copenhaver also is the top tackler with 105 (40 solo) and 24 tackles for loss. Other leaders on defense are senior Isaac Patrick (69 tackles, nine tackles for loss), senior Nathaniel Heidenreich (61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss), senior Gunnar McKinley (35 tackles, 10 sacks), Cotton (33 tackles, four interceptions) and sophomore Connor Hodge (26 tackles, four interceptions).

Junior running back Tyleeq Williams anchors a Bardstown rushing attack that averages 273.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 13th in the state. Williams has rushed for 1,646 yards and 24 touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. He also ranks second on the team with 28 receptions for 434 yards and six touchdowns and was named the Class 3A, District Three Player of the Year. Senior Brayden Clark has completed 91 of 115 passes for 1,357 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. Senior Shannon Tonge (38 catches, 743 yards, 10 TDs) is the top receiver. Leaders on defense are sophomore Caden Ferrell (81 tackles, eight tackles for loss), sophomore Kaden Stone (63 tackles), junior Kyan Lydian (57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss), Williams (54 tackles, four interceptions) and sophomore Amonti Marshall (51 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, four fumble recoveries).

Vote now:Who's your pick for this week's Louisville-area high school Athlete of the Week?

By the numbers

CAL ranks No. 1 in the state in scoring offense (49.2 ppg) and average margin of victory (41.4 ppg) and ranks third in scoring defense (7.8 ppg).

Bardstown ranks 16th in the state in scoring defense (13.3 ppg), 17th in scoring offense (39.4 ppg) and ninth in average margin of victory (26.1 ppg).

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

Comments / 0

