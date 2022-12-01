Inflation hits the '12 Days of Christmas' hard this year. Here's what it'd cost in 2022

You might be surprised to know that a partridge in a pear tree is actually one of the best measures of the Christmas season's economic outlook.

While a record 196.7 million consumers hit the retail market between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday this year, 17 million more shoppers than last year, according to the National Retail Federation, those shoppers are definitely paying more for that bird, and its friends.

But how much more?

What is the Christmas Price Index?

Each year, PNC announces a "holiday take" on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. The PNC Christmas Price Index measures the price change in the beloved goods from the classic Christmas carol, " The 12 Days of Christmas ."

While consumer spending is up due to increased wages and a tight labor market giving employees more control over their job situations, inflation, the increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy, has yet to be curbed despite the Federal Reserve's efforts.

You may like: What to get someone from Louisville? The 25+ best holiday gift ideas for 2022

This year, if you live in Kentucky and are looking to buy your sweetie all 12 days of goods, you're looking at spending a whopping $45,523.27, a 10.5% inflationary increase over last year. That's because many of those goods, which are service and/ or agriculture-based (we're looking at you, lords-a-leaping), are seeing a steeper price increase overall than the national inflation of 7.7% .

What is causing holiday shopping costs to rise?

In the 39 years since PNC started the Christmas Price Index, this holiday season is the third highest in price increases, only behind 11.1% in 2008 and 18.4% in 2003.

"A couple of things are playing into that, services, in particular, are a major increase across all of the different items in there," said Kristin Byrd, the regional president for PNC in the Louisville market. "All of the performer's dancing, as an example, is up almost 15%, while just goods itself are up about 4%."

In an agricultural state like Kentucky, the costs of fertilizer and growing items have led to price spikes like a 25% increase for a partridge in a pear tree, which is reflective of pricing struggles across agriculture broadly. For items like five gold rings, it would cost 40% more than last year. Individual items are seeing price jumps like this due to a culmination of factors such as fertilizer costs and service costs to make goods.

"Usually (the Christmas Price Index) is just a really fun way to get into the holiday spirit, but just be reminded of some financial information," Byrd said. "And this year, though, you're acutely aware of inflation."

How are Christmas shoppers responding?

Not only did consumers create a record-high turnout during the first "official" holiday shopping weekend of the year, but more than 122 million shoppers also returned to stores in person, up 17% from 2021.

"(There was) an enormous resurgence of in-store shoppers this year," said Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of NRF in a media call on Nov. 29. "Bigger than we expected in terms of enthusiasm across shoppers and consumer public."

You may like What to get someone from Kentucky? Try one of these 20+ creative holiday gift ideas

Those consumers spent an average of $325.44 on holiday-related purchases over the course of the weekend, up from $301.27 in 2021, according to the NRF. And it's not over yet. Holiday shoppers report they still need to complete about 50% of their shopping. While NRF consumer surveys note that shoppers feel sales were as good as last year, Byrd says the prices for online shopping were up almost 9% this year.

"This year, there's really not too many places to hide from inflation," Byrd said.

Contact reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Inflation hits the '12 Days of Christmas' hard this year. Here's what it'd cost in 2022