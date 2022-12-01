Read full article on original website
Gainesville Historic Preservation board will meet to consider demolition of Thelma A. Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville Historic Preservation board will consider the demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center. on Tuesday. The Thelma Boltin Center is located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. The property is owned by the city of Gainesville. The building had suffered a roof collapse...
State of Florida marker will be unveiled next February at an historic cemetery in Archer
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic cemetery in Archer is receiving another distinction. The people who run the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration organization say a state of Florida marker will be unveiled next February. Funding for the marker was provided by the Florida Public Archeology Network. The historic African...
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
Lake City council members refuse response to Columbia County’s Richardson Center letter
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite shared responsibility between property ownership and upkeep, Lake City council members say they want no part in more potential responsibility for the Richardson Community Center. At Monday’s Lake City City Council meeting, one agenda item addressed a letter from Columbia County Commissioner Robby Hollingsworth...
Phone hearings to be held for two cases filed against Gainesville over new single family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge will hold phone hearings on Tuesday over two cases filed against the city of Gainesville over the new ban on single family zoning. This meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has filed to have this...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
Hearing to determine if bond of Salt Life co-founder should be revoked in murder case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked. Hutto, who lives in Wellborn, is involved in a murder case in Palm Beach County. He is accused of killing Grace Duncan of Lake City in...
Driver Extricated After Collision Resulting in Rollover in Ocala
UF Professor of Business Jinhong Xie and colleagues studied hundreds of Amazon listings for vacuum cleaners to better understand the way advertised sales mislead customers. Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King Street. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST. Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King...
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
Family in Marion County is without a home after it caught on fire
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of seven from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire Sunday afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th St in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. FHP officials say a vehicle crashed into a tree. The roadway is now clear at this time.
Man went on a crime spree in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies. Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak. In 1 of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at...
A family of 7′s home went up in flames
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
