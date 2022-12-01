Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
University of Florida unveils Black Experience Installation at Reitz Union
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the University of Florida unveiled the Black Experience Installation at the Reitz Union Auditorium on campus on Monday. The project has been in the works for 4 years with funding secured in 2019. The colorful display was designed by 14 committee members comprised of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
WCJB
State of Florida marker will be unveiled next February at an historic cemetery in Archer
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic cemetery in Archer is receiving another distinction. The people who run the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration organization say a state of Florida marker will be unveiled next February. Funding for the marker was provided by the Florida Public Archeology Network. The historic African...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
WCJB
Newberry High School cheerleading team qualified for a national competition
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida cheerleading squad has qualified for a national competition. After competing in Tampa over the weekend, the Newberry High School cheerleading team has qualified for the National Universal Cheerleaders Association competition. It will happen at the ESPN World of Sports Complex at Disney...
WCJB
Gainesville Historic Preservation board will meet to consider demolition of Thelma A. Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville Historic Preservation board will consider the demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center. on Tuesday. The Thelma Boltin Center is located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. The property is owned by the city of Gainesville. The building had suffered a roof collapse...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Working out by yourself can be boring, but have you done it with a partner?. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some exercises you can do together.
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
WCJB
Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tequila Atkins lit a dog on fire after she got in an argument with her girlfriend. Atkins’ girlfriend kept two dogs in her possession at their homeless camp between a Walgreens near Waldo Road and University Avenue. Atkins’ partner left the scene after the argument...
WCJB
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
WCJB
Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Detra Long
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - December’s winner is Detra Long from Gainesville High School. Long is the math department chair, “it’s fun for me. I have fun teaching math” said Long. She has been at Gainesville High for 17 years and currently teaches algebra two honors and...
WCJB
Gator gymnastics team holds Hype Meet prior to 2023 season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For years, the gymnastics team at UF has brought excitement and championships to Gainesville. The Gators gave fans a preview of what’s to come by holding an intra squad Hype Meet on Monday to get fans fired up for the 2023 season. Florida gets the season rolling on Jan. 6 in a quad meet vs. Ball State, West Virginia, and Lindenwood.
WCJB
Florida men’s basketball team crushes Stetson, 89-51
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight contest, the Florida men’s basketball team hammered an in-state opponent, at home. The Gators (6-3) shot 61 percent in the second half, including making 7-13 three pointers, to blow away the Stetson Hatters (4-3), 89-51. Four of five Florida starters scored...
WCJB
Curbside collection of recyclables resumes in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Board of County commissioners announced the curbside collection of recyclables resumes on Monday. It will be for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights. Residents can start requesting bins now if needed. Residents can expect their curbside...
WCJB
Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WCJB
Florida volleyball team sweeps Iowa State in second round of NCAA Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After sweeping Florida A&M in their first round match of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, Florida kept their foot on the pedal, as they swept Iowa State in their second round match. The Gators (25-5) advanced to their 29th Sweet 16 in program history behind Marina Markova...
WCJB
Florida football team to face Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak to finish 6-6, the Florida football team has earned a berth in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Gators will face the Oregon State Beavers (9-3) from the PAC-12, in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, on December 17. This marks the fifth consecutive season that Florida’s made a bowl game and the 30th time in the last 32 seasons.
