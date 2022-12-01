ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Tribune

House fire leaves Sarasota couple with a suitcase of possessions as they try to move on

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

Andrea and Scott stood in front of their three-bedroom two-bathroom house. The acrid smell of smoke wafted up their noses.

“You kind of feel like your whole life went up in smoke because – well, it did – all our plans, for retirement, financial security – everything out the window,” Andrea said.

On June 30, firefighters responded to a report of smoke in their home. They would face the total loss of their dream home after a second fire started just hours after the responders left. All that was left was a handful of possessions. They've moved into a rental home and are slowly trying to pick up the pieces from the financial blow. Their daughter has created a GoFundMe to support the couple as they try to move on and regain footing.

As the couple walked around the side of their house, their large open windows that looked into a spacious kitchen and living area are now boarded up by plywood. Charcoaled pieces of their home crunched at the bottom of their feet.

For subscribers: The story and long legal battle behind the late-night levee breach text alert in Sarasota

ICYMI: Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan cleared of charges following investigation

'I had to fight': Florida man survives in swamp for three days after losing arm to alligator

“I really enjoyed it while we were here. I'm very, very fortunate,” Andrea said.

They called 911 at 7:09 p.m. to report the smell of smoke in their home after an intense lightning strike around 4:15 p.m. Scott was home alone, and he said it was the closest he’s ever felt to lightning. When Andrea came home after work, she thought Scott had burnt his lunch in the toaster oven at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29emF0_0jTYIrVS00

The couple looked around and found a smokey haze in their attic above their garage. That's when they called 911.

No smoke alarms were going off, and they couldn’t see any fire. Just a smell. Firefighters who came to the scene used thermography to find the hot spot to figure out where it was because they also couldn’t see anything, but they smelled it right away.

They cut out a part of the ceiling in the garage and found insulation that was smoldering. They put out that fire and carried buckets of burnt insulation from their home.

Firefighters spent over two hours looking for hot spots and removing burnt insulation. They assured the couple that the fire was out, but they suggested that they didn’t sleep there because of the air quality and because the power was still out.

A few hours later, their dream home and most of their possessions would be incinerated.

The family grabbed an overnight bag filled with their toothbrushes and a change of clothes, then went to their sister’s house 10-15 minutes away where Andrea’s mother was staying.

The couple was upset, but they went to bed and decided they’ll just call insurance in the morning to take care of the hole in their garage ceiling.

A little after midnight, the couple received a terrifying call from the Sheriff’s Office asking to identify themselves. They were told to head over to the property immediately. Their house was on fire.

When they arrived at the house, there were 20-foot flames singing their beloved backyard bamboo trees.

All of their neighbors were on the street watching the firefighters try to mitigate the flames, but by the time firefighters returned, they were only able to fight the fire from the outside, as the flames quickly enveloped the home, causing the roof to partially cave in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE4li_0jTYIrVS00

The master bedroom and bathroom were the only rooms remaining, as the fire moved right to left. The house was considered a total loss by insurance.

Scott is a gardener and a lot of his propagated plants perished in the flame. The plants they could salvage, they’re taking to Andrea’s sister’s house as they stay in a rental home and decide what long-term decisions to make, including if they want to buy another house in the area.

They’ve been able to sell what's left of the home to a buyer who saw the potential to rebuild, but it’s been bittersweet for the couple.

The partial shade the house provided was ideal for a lot of plants Scott was interested in, like the Voodoo Lilly. A little more than a dozen of them sit in their propagated pots, untouched by the fire. Scott has sold their potato-like tubers on eBay for years.

Rethinking the Future

A blue Buddha rests across the house in the backyard.

“I guess our Buddha did not protect us,” Andrea said.

Their pool sits between the Budha and the house, where parts of their roof sunk in the bottom and an exercise ball floats at the top of the pool.

Andrea and Scott were the first ones to see the house when it went on the market. They bought it within 10 minutes of seeing it.

“It was exactly beautiful, and we don’t have the heart to try to make something that’s not as nice,” Andrea said.

They planned on staying there until they couldn’t live on their own, and then they would pass it on to their children.

The fire has made the couple completely rethink the trajectory of their future, and they can’t even fathom it yet, Andrea said.

“We weren't ready to talk about which kids we should live near to help take care of us someday," Andrea said. "It just kind of turned our life upside down. It's just sad. This is the favorite house I've ever lived in ever."

Their first instinct was to rebuild, but as the tragedy suck in, the couple realized that rebuilding it wouldn’t be practical for them.

“If someone else has a boatload of money, they could make it as nice," Andrea said. "We’re just not in that position right now."

Memories disintegrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103Pdn_0jTYIrVS00

Their piano that’s been in the family for 40 years sits in the living room with chunks of the ceiling laying on top of it. It’s the piano their kids learned to play.

All the scrapbooks filled with photos from their children and family life were left to ashes.

Andrea said that the memories and photos she accumulated were the most difficult to lose.

She spent almost a year going through all the plastic shoe boxes for categorizing the photos and videos of her kids growing up. She also lost a cassette tape of her father’s voice who died 40 years ago.

“All of that’s gone,” Andrea said. “You just wake up at night and go ‘Oh my God. I’ll never have that again.’”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: House fire leaves Sarasota couple with a suitcase of possessions as they try to move on

Comments / 3

Related
fox13news.com

Community rallies around Tarpon Springs family after fatal firepit accident

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs family is getting ready for the holidays without the woman they call their ‘ray of sunshine’ after a backyard firepit accident. Nicole Foltz, a mother of five, died in November in a firepit tragedy that also injured her son. "Accidents do...
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Longboat Observer

Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch

A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
cbs12.com

USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida

VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
TODAY.com

2 dead, including child, and 1 missing after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Two people are dead, including a child, and one person is missing after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, police in Venice, Florida, said. Officers launched a search Sunday morning after 10 a.m. EST after the Venice Municipal Airport received an inquiry from the Federal Aviation Administration about a Piper Cherokee that had failed to return to its origin airport in St. Petersburg, about 60 miles north of Venice, the Venice Police Department said.
CBS Miami

2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast

MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy